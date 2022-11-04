ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record). Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
BBC

FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
NBC Sports

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
BBC

T﻿ottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC

Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins

Defence coach Gethin Jenkins says players and coaches have spoken honestly as they aim to bounce back from their 55-23 defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded eight tries against the All Blacks and this Saturday host Argentina who beat England 30-29 on the opening weekend of the Autumn Series. Jenkins...
BBC

L﻿ampard sees key night for young names

Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...

