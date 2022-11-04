Read full article on original website
Related
Kalvin Phillips Will Be Back In Squad Against Chelsea
With the England World Cup squad announcement looming midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to return to action for Manchester City.
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,
Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record). Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
James Justin injury mars Leicester City’s easy win against Newport
Jamie Vardy scored twice and James Justin once but the defender went off injured late on in Leicester’s 3-0 win against Newport
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC
Petr Cech: Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper joins Chelmsford Chieftains from Guildford
Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has switched ice hockey clubs by signing a one-year deal with Chelmsford Chieftains. He steps up a division after helping Guildford Phoenix, who he joined in 2019, to a treble last season. The 40-year-old Czech was signed in time to make his debut...
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
PSV Sporting Director Gives Permission For Cody Gakpo To Join Liverpool Over Manchester United
Cody Gakpo and Liverpool could be a match made in heaven according to PSV sporting director Marcel Brands.
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months
Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins
Defence coach Gethin Jenkins says players and coaches have spoken honestly as they aim to bounce back from their 55-23 defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded eight tries against the All Blacks and this Saturday host Argentina who beat England 30-29 on the opening weekend of the Autumn Series. Jenkins...
Ex-Manchester United Star Compares Casemiro To Liverpool's Fabinho
Ex-Manchester United star Loius Saha has compared Casemiro to Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
Comments / 0