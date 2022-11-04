ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Launa Writes A Song With Ernest Backstage At The Guitar Pull

Launa writes a song with Ernest backstage at the Guitar Pull. We tried to tell her the songwriters don’t like getting approached with song ideas, but Launa really wanted to do this. Ernest is so good at this. Here are some photos of Ernest at our 99.5 QYK 2022...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Is One Of Best Thanksgiving Destinations

Tampa is one of the best Thanksgiving destinations, so if you live in the Tampa Bay area there is no need to go anywhere. The study comes from WalletHub where they compared the 100 largest U.S. cities. They based the list on metrics including Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility. They also included the number of airport delays and the Thanksgiving weather forecast.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Well Does Jimmie Allen Know Disney World?

How well does Jimmie Allen know Disney World? Jimmie loves Disney World and J.R. talked to him backstage at the QYK Guitar Pull. J.R. gives Jimmie a Disney quiz, so find out how well he knows Disney World below. Sarasota is one of the most affordable cities in the U.S....
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

This Pop-Up Store In Hyde Park Makes Customized Tampa Bay Clothing

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that Bucs or Lightning fan in your life? A new pop-up store in Hyde Park makes customizable Tampa Bay clothing that’s perfect for any 813 die-hard fan. The pop-up shop called BROdenim is an online sensation created in the Boston area by...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Janet Shares The Memory Of Her Brother Who Served In The U.S. Military

Janet shares the memory of her brother who served in the United States Military. Janet’s brother, Bobby, is who we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Firstly, Bobby served in the Army from 1971 to 1974 and was stationed in Germany. Also, he chauffeured Generals around and one those Generals became Secretary of State under President Reagan.
TAMPA, FL

