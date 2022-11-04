Read full article on original website
Polygon
Final Fantasy 16 will be ‘exclusive’ to PS5 for 6 months
The next mainline Final Fantasy game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, according to a new ad for Sony’s current-gen console. Final Fantasy 16 has always been pitched as being tied to some sort of PlayStation exclusivity — despite being initially confirmed for PC as well — but Sony’s new promo for the PS5 makes it explicit, letting players on other platforms know how long they’ll have to dodge spoilers for the game.
Polygon
PC Gaming Show will happen again in November, and now it’s never not E3
The PC Gaming Show, an independent showcase of computer games that has hovered around the vicinity of E3’s June dates since it started in 2015, will kick off a second annual event on Nov. 17, as the video game industry’s hype cycle progressively expands to take over the entire annual calendar.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature
A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.
The PS3 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Sony's PlayStation 3 may have had a difficult time gaining momentum with consumers right out of the gate (via Tech Radar), but that didn't stop the console from building up one of the largest libraries in gaming as time went along. Alongside a laundry list of PS3 hidden gems, more than a few blockbuster titles with enduring popularity among the modern generation also got their start on the platform, including "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Bioshock," and even Sony's very own crown jewel, "The Last of Us."
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Polygon
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode finally makes the game infinite
If there’s one part of Halo Infinite that’s truly infinite, it’s the Forge mode — a set of creation tools that allow players to design bespoke maps, modes, and even rulesets. Set to (officially) roll out Tuesday in a beta state, players have long held up Forge as the thing that’ll “save” Halo Infinite. The folks behind the mode, however, aren’t so sure.
Polygon
Which version of the new D&D Dragonlance campaign should you buy?
Dungeons & Dragons is fully embracing a digital future. The granddaddy of all role-playing games is finally treating print and digital as equals, offering multiple bundles that include both versions of the same material. The backdrop for this transition is the highly anticipated return to the Dragonlance setting, a storied franchise that goes back more than 30 years. But the result will likely be jarring for consumers. Instead of a single release, there is instead a stack of SKUs more in line with the complicated special edition bundles offered by video game companies. So which of these bundles is right for you and your party?
Polygon
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna
Stranger Things’ next video game adaptation is a VR title putting the player in the role of Vecna, season 4’s principal bad guy, and expanding his backstory. Stranger Things VR, from Wide Ocean Big Jacket developer Tender Claws, gets the rest of the show’s characters involved by having Vecna invade their memories and dreams. Without giving away too much of the story from the show’s most recent season, Vecna was once a human named Henry Creel, and he has good reason to hate both Eleven and Hawkins National Lab; Stranger Things VR is another chance for him to have his revenge.
Polygon
Halo Infinite’s live service plan ‘fell short,’ Xbox Games Studios boss says
Halo Infinite is nearly a year old, but the memory of the game’s frustrating launch — and post-launch period — is still fresh in players’ minds. But Halo fans aren’t the only ones let down by Infinite’s release state; in the Friends Per Second podcast, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty spoke candidly about the game’s launch frustrations, and how it’s on Microsoft to do better in the future.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Polygon
Pokémon Unite’s studio is bringing Monster Hunter to your phone
Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Croagunk be Shiny?
For Nov. 8, 2022, Croagunk will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Croagunk can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. If you’re looking for some easy XP, consider using a Star Piece as you catch Croagunk during Spotlight Hour to take advantage of the bonus.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers almost pulls off its open world
The task was simple. I had to find a way up to the very top of the Titan to grab the last Chaos Emerald. The colossal creature made of chrome and bright red lights resisted, but I was able to dash over its legs. This hadn’t been so different from what I had experienced in Sonic Frontiers so far, taking part in platforming set-pieces placed on top of all sorts of surfaces. But I was not ready for what the boss fight would actually entail.
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
Polygon
Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia Remake pre-orders, but not the game
While Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is totally, definitely not canceled, Ubisoft says, the publisher is nonetheless refunding those who may have pre-ordered the game after its premature September 2020 announcement. That comes from an FAQ, posted Monday, in response to “a lot of questions from our...
NME
Activision confirms ‘Call of Duty’ will receive a “premium” release in 2023
Activision has confirmed that it will release “the next full premium release” of the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. During the publisher’s third quarter financial results on Monday (November 7), Activision announced its plans to build “on its current momentum” throughout 2023, including plans for “the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer may confirm ‘Paradox Pokémon’
The Pokémon Company’s new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a nearly four-minute overview of the anticipated Nintendo Switch games, but it didn’t have a ton of new information. However, the company did give Pokémon fans a brief look at two mysterious creatures that it’s calling “The Monster Known as Great Tusk” and “The Monster Known as Iron Treads.”
Polygon
Major Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are now a flood
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are just under two weeks away from their release date, and the leaks have started in earnest. Leakers have published images of the game — presumably from an early copy — online, including some story details, starter evolutions, and whole bunch of new Pokémon.
