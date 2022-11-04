Read full article on original website
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
Man Kills Grandmother After Intentionally Striking Her With Vehicle In West Islip, Police Say
A Long Island man has been charged with killing his grandmother after police say he intentionally struck her with a vehicle. The incident happened in West Islip on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tanglewood Road and Ryan Street. Helga McNulty, age 80, of Babylon,...
yonkerstimes.com
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
thepressgroup.net
County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
wrnjradio.com
State police seeking public’s assistance with identifying man wanted for robbery in Morris County
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains Borough. On October 21, at around 5:15 p.m., the suspect...
Mineola 18-Year-Old Accused Of Forcibly Touching Minor For Nearly 3 Weeks
An 18-year-old Long Island resident has been accused of forcibly touching a minor. Nassau County Police say Isaias Granados Bonilla, age 18, of Mineola, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 13-year-old girl between Monday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Nov. 4, when officers located Bonilla and he was placed under arrest without incident.
theobserver.com
KPD: Brother officers, both former college rugby players, team up to tackle and arrest fleeing shoplifter
On Oct. 27 at 3:14 p.m., Officers Mathew Lopez and Alan Stickno were dispatched to Walmart where a loss-prevention associate had an alleged shoplifter under surveillance. The associate reported the suspect was known by store staff from prior incidents and he was currently observed concealing merchandise in a backpack. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-alarm fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River
A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
