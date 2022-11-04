ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video

A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
thepressgroup.net

County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Police Department searching for missing woman

By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two-alarm fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say

A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River

A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
BELLEVILLE, NJ

