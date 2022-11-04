Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA holds Ag Day
The Hillsboro FFA chapter held its annual Ag Day recently for the Hillsboro Elementary School fourth graders. The chapter had around 145 of its members help lead the classes and run the stations and activities for the students. A selection of members guided 175 fourth graders down to the high...
Times Gazette
Holdup attempt, fire damage and Christmas parade
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Hillsboro, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
dayton.com
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
Times Gazette
Birds of Rocky Fork
It is a popular destination for local residents and out of town tourists alike, but beyond that Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County is also a home to numerous and diverse varieties of birds, according to The Ohio Ornithological Society. The Ohio Ornithological Society website said that, “There is a...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wchstv.com
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dawson Payne, 23, Washington C.H., was cited for a traffic control device. A 17-year-old South Salem juvenile was charged with loud exhaust, no valid operator’s license and curfew violation. A 16-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
WTAP
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday. Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That...
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70K in fines
One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is closed.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
NBC4 Columbus
Pike County massacre trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
