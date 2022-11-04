ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test your knowledge: Nov. 4 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

This week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed 66 bills into law spanning a variety of topics. He also vetoed one bill. Which bill did Wolf not approve?

Pennsylvania boaters on canoes, paddleboards, kayaks, or any other boats less than 16 feet long must wear what from Nov. 1 through April 30?

Hersheypark announced the ride that will be replacing the former Wildcat roller coaster this week. What will the ride be named?

According to Yelp, the best dive bar in Pennsylvania is the Corvette Grille and Bar. Where is it located?

The midterm election is next week! When is Election Day 2022?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.

abc27 News

abc27 News

