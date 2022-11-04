‘What makes AscendHR is our team’ – Chamber of Commerce facilitates ribbon-cutting for Beckley business entity

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Local residents, public officials, and Chamber of Commerce members gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the newest member of the Raleigh County business community: AscendHR.

The AscendHR staff were joined by a host of supporters on what proved to be a windy Friday afternoon in celebration of the PEO’s official arrival in Beckley.

This included representatives from the offices of both United States Senator Joe Manchin and United States Congresswoman Carol Miller, as well as Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold who expressed his enthusiasm at the arrival of the new entity in the city.

“We are so excited for [AscendHR President] Tracy,” proclaimed Rappold, who presented in a sharp jacket/tie and khaki combo. “It’s such a timely business.”

Ben Spurlock, appearing on behalf of United States Senator Joe Manchin, spoke at the event, expressing the excitement of Senator Manchin regarding the community addition.

“It’s a pleasure to be here with all of you celebrating the grand opening of AscendHR here in beautiful Beckley, West Virginia,” declared Spurlock. “With an experienced team of experts and a dedication to serving the people of West Virginia, AscendHR has the resources to assist small businesses with first-rate quality service.”

“Proudly committed to the welfare of its clients, the staff takes careful notice of small business needs, and actively guides them in pursuing future financial opportunities,” he continued. “AscendHR will undoubtedly benefit the community in countless ways for many years to come, and I am proud to lend my voice of support to this valuable addition to the region.”

“I truly appreciate President and CEO Tracy Culicerto, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and everyone else involved in making this celebration possible. Thank you for your commitment to excellence. Congratulations, and please accept my best wishes – Joe,” he concluded, prompting Mayor Rappold to propound congratulations of his own with a hearty, “Great job!”

Kyle Saunders also made an appearance on behalf of United States Congresswoman Carol Miller and addressed those in attendance with a statement prepared by Congresswoman Miller.

“Dear friends, I’m sorry I couldn’t join you for today’s exciting event,” the statement opened. “It is always a treat to help celebrate new businesses in the third congressional district of West Virginia, especially when the businesses are off to as successful of a start as AscendHR.”

“What is particularly special about the work that you do, is that it causes us not only to commemorate the impact you’ve directly had in growing the private sector in Raleigh County, but the impact you’ve indirectly had by helping so many other businesses flourish,” Saunders continued.

“I congratulate you, and wish you continued success and if I can ever be of assistance, please never hesitate to reach out,” the statement concluded. “Warmest regards, your congresswoman, Carol Miller.”

Shortly afterward, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting was instituted, as staff, community leaders, and residents wielded their utensils to facilitate the ceremonial gesture, effectively welcoming the newest member of the Beckley business community.

“I always tell people, ‘what makes my business is me, but what makes AscendHR is our team,” says AscendHR President and CEO, Tracy Culicerto.

AscendHR is a Professional Employer Organization with a goal of servicing businesses so as to allow them to do what they do best.

Services available from AscendHR include payroll and payroll tax, employee benefits administration, Human Resources, risk management, regulatory compliance, HRIS technology, and more!

More information can be found at the AscendHR website, and can also be obtained by calling (304) 929-5996.

