Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
Pictured left to right: Corporal Matt Doss, Deputy Tyler Cutlip and Sheriff Bruce Sloan.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the Academy.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Tyler for all of his efforts and accomplishments. We look forward to his many years of professional service to the citizens of Greenbrier County.

