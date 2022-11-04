FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) -- For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3), No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO