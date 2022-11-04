ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland

BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Dr. Vidya Petla

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dinosaur show

CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) -- For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3), No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
CLARKSBURG, WV

