Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Stephen A. Wickland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, Novembe…
WVNews
Dr. Vidya Petla
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care.
WVNews
Dinosaur show
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at…
WVNews
Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WVNews
Mon Health Primary Care announces physician addition in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care. Petla will practice at the Mon Health Primary Care location in Morgantown.
WVNews
East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) -- For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3), No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
WVNews
Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
WVNews
FirstEnergy grants $7,500 to Glenville State Art & Design Program
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The funding was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer.
WVNews
Director of Fairmont State Police Academy also to serve as assistant prof
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey McCormick will join the Fairmont State University College of Liberal Arts as assistant professor of criminal justice. This will be in addition to his role as director of the Police Academy. In this role, McCormick will use his 30 years of law enforcement...
Comments / 0