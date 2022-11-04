Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’
Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie." Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet. This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention...
Keith Urban Brings Out His Banjo for His Loretta Lynn Tribute at Her Memorial [Watch]
Keith Urban celebrated Loretta Lynn's deep-running country roots at her public Nashville memorial on Sunday (Oct. 30). During the CMT broadcast event, called Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, Urban stepped onstage for a rendition of "You're Looking at Country," Lynn's Top 10 hit from 1971.
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Into Live Shows After Zac Brown Band Cover [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice. The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Only Steal on 16-Year-Old Standout During Knockout Rounds [Watch]
The first-ever three-person Knockout Rounds took place on Monday night’s (Oct. 31) edition of The Voice. That meant, instead of two, each coach had to choose three artists to go up against each other in hopes to advance to the live shows of the televised competition. Coaches only had...
Gwen Stefani on Her Unlikely Romance With Blake Shelton: ‘God Put Us Together’
After one year of marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still in the newlywed glow, but Stefani says there's more to it. It's inarguably a relationship no one saw coming — with Shelton's country roots and Stefani's pop-rock style — but it works. "We are so different,...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Advances After Stunning Delivery on Brett Young’s ‘Mercy’ [Watch]
More artists were on the chopping block going into the brutal three-way knockouts on The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 7), and the only coach who had a “steal” left was John Legend. That meant Blake Shelton was faced with keeping only one of his hopefuls for his...
Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Are Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Another Little Miracle’
A new baby is joining the Duck Dynasty family! Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child, according to a sweet family shot on Robertson's social media. "Another little miracle is in motion," she writes alongside a picture of herself, Huff and their 18-month-old daughter Honey,...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy, Avery, Celebrates His First Halloween [Picture]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween. The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.
