Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run car on Lafayette Road while walking dog
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were hit by a car that fled the scene on Lafayette Road Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., a white Chrysler 300 hit the pedestrians between Orleans and Darlene Drive. The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to Clarksville Polices spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wkdzradio.com
Shot Fired Into Pembroke Road Home
An argument led to a shot being fired on Pembroke Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man got into an argument with someone at the 6000 block of Pembroke Road after beating on the door and fired one possibly two shots hitting the home one time.
Metro police search for woman allegedly posing as rideshare driver, drugging passengers to steal wallets
Metro's Central Precinct detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they believe may be posing as a rideshare driver, allegedly drugging passengers and stealing their wallets.
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
A home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a shooting incident on Greenville Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the shots were fired from a southbound vehicle and two bullets struck a home in the 2200 block of Greenville Road just before 3:30 a.m.
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting, crash near Tobacco Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Report Of Armed Robbery
Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window was broken and two of the men fled the scene in a car with the victim following them to Greenville Road before stopping to call the police.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating shooting death on Spring Hollow Avenue; 1 arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. BGPD officer Andrew Kilbourne says authorities received a call around 7:19 a.m. to respond to Spring Hollow Avenue. Kilbourne says the caller said their neighbor had been shot after the victim walked to their house and told them about his gunshot injuries.
18-year-old identified in deadly shooting on Scruggs Lane
Police have identified an 18-year-old who was killed last Friday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Scruggs Lane.
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 6 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Jan. 8. Until then they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
WSMV
‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
whopam.com
Man arrested on drug, gun charges in Todd County
An investigation Sunday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges,. Deputy Dennis Brown was notified of a suspicious vehicle on private property and made contact with 56-year old David Carter of Portland, Tennessee. A news release says Carter...
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
Comments / 0