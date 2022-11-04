Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville

Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window was broken and two of the men fled the scene in a car with the victim following them to Greenville Road before stopping to call the police.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO