The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
Boston Bruins Rescind Contract Offer to White Player Who Bullied Disabled Black Classmate
A contract offer has been rescinded after reports surfaced that hockey player, Mitchell Mitchell, allegedly bullied a Black student with developmental disabilities in middle school. According to NHL, th prospect had signed an entry-level contract on Friday with the Boston Bruins before the organization canceled the offer two later. In...
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Boston Globe
Read Cam Neely’s statement on the Bruins’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell Miller
“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts." Here is the text of the statement the Bruins released Sunday night on behalf of team president Cam Neely following the team’s decision to release controversial player Mitchell Miller.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL TOUGH GUY SUGGESTS MITCHELL MILLER COULD HAVE A TARGET ON HIS BACK
The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins debacle has been all the rage this week, as the implications of the transaction are considerable. Miller was charged in juvenile court for the abuse of an intellectually disabled classmate, including racially charged insults and slurs. The victim's mother insists that it was not an isolated incident, rather years of consistent bullying.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks
In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat?
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Ullmark Has Been Crucial to Team’s Success
It’s fair to say that the Boston Bruins have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the entire NHL. If it isn’t the very best, it’s certainly in the discussion with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both possessing starter-quality abilities. Two of the most important parts of having such a strong duo in the crease is the fact that both can keep the other fresh and if one happens to be struggling, the other can carry the load in the interim.
The Hockey Writers
3 Big-Name NHL Netminders Maple Leafs Should Avoid Pursuing
It’s far from ideal for any organization to be cornered into relying on goaltending support from anyone other than those they positioned as their No. 1 and No. 2 heading into the season. Yet, that’s precisely where the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves, with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov now sidelined.
The Hockey Writers
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Penalty Kill & Defence Pulling Team Under
The Edmonton Oilers are 7-6-0 and rank fourth in the Pacific Division. They’ve already had a five-game win streak, but are now on a three-game losing streak. The team has been inconsistent, but three things have remained constant. The first two the Oilers are anchored by have been their penalty kill and defensive play. The other is a positive, their offence.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Road Trip Good Test for Jack Campbell’s Mental Toughness
There’s no denying that Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell is off to a rough start with his new team. When general manager (GM) Ken Holland brought him into the fold this summer by signing him to a 5-year $25 million deal, they knew they weren’t getting a Vezina Trophy calibre goaltender, but they thought they’d be getting one that was capable of keeping them in the fight.
The Hockey Writers
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Gauthier & Blais Could Prove Pivotal to Team’s Fortunes
The New York Rangers received a wake-up call in their last game, a 5-2 home loss to the scorching-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday that drove home the point that the Blueshirts aren’t where they need to be if they want to take the next step this season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need More From Jack Campbell
Despite being handed a five-year, $25 million contract from Ken Holland this offseason, Jack Campbell was never guaranteed to be a star-quality netminder. He had never really endured a full season as a starter at the NHL level, and despite having some success during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was also known to be rather inconsistent.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Takeaways From 2-1 Loss to the Maple Leafs
All good things eventually come to an end and the Boston Bruins found that out against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night (Nov. 5). Boston saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in the final game of their four-game early season road trip.
