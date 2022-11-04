ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Location Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching, especially for those looking to book a trip elsewhere for the season. Wether you prefer to spend the winter inside of a storybook, snow-covered mountain village, or surrounded by palm trees and the the ocean, there are places across the country that are perfect enough to please all kinds of vacationeers.

According to a list compiled by Timeout, one of the best places to vacation at in the Wintertime is Lake of the Woods in Minnesota. Lake of the Woods County can be found in the Northernmost region of the state, sharing a border with Canada. Timeout recommended that visitors try ice fishing.

Here is what Timeout had to say about about the Minnesota destination:

"Don't turn up your nose at ice fishing – believe it or not, it can actually be quite thrilling. Try it at Lake of the Woods in Minnesota, one of the best ice fishing spots in the USA. Stake your spot with other die-hards on the frozen lake, cut a hole, and keep your eyes peeled for northern pike, saugers, walleyes, crappies, and more. In terms of gear, all you really need is an auger, a sled, an ice scoop, some ice rods, and a handful of jigs. Plenty of places in town are ready and willing to sell you some, so get ready to break some ice!"

