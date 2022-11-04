Minnesota Location Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S

Photo: Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching, especially for those looking to book a trip elsewhere for the season. Wether you prefer to spend the winter inside of a storybook, snow-covered mountain village, or surrounded by palm trees and the the ocean, there are places across the country that are perfect enough to please all kinds of vacationeers.

According to a list compiled by Timeout, one of the best places to vacation at in the Wintertime is Lake of the Woods in Minnesota. Lake of the Woods County can be found in the Northernmost region of the state, sharing a border with Canada. Timeout recommended that visitors try ice fishing.

Here is what Timeout had to say about about the Minnesota destination: