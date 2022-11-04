Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pajaronian.com
Mariners crush Hollister to win share of league crown | High school football
APTOS—Aptos High football coach Randy Blaneknship has won countless league titles throughout his illustrious career, including six straight Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League crowns since joining the program. But for the first time since joining the Pacific Coast Athletic League in 2017, the Mariners won at least a share...
KSBW.com
High school football playoff matchups announced
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast Section announced the seedings and schedule for the first round of the high school football playoffs on Sunday. Salinas High School earned the number four seed in the Division I playoffs. The Cowboys (9-1) will host Sacred Heart Prep(7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m at The Pit.
Basebrawl at Cabrillo: Ousted college coach Bob Kittle speaks out about firing, run for trustee spot
Bob Kittle and the Cabrillo College administration have fought a unique battle this fall — one that will end up in Santa Cruz Superior Court on Jan. 10. It began with his termination in June, which stemmed from what he says was an investigation into on-campus alcohol and COVID-19 safety protocols. It ramped up with his short bid for a position on the same governing board that fired him. His name — one he said he hopes to clear by talking to Lookout — remains on the ballot.
Pacific volleyball team refuses to play at BYU, cites unsupported Duke claim of ‘racist comments’
The University of Pacific women’s volleyball team will not play BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday as scheduled by the West Coast Conference. Pacific said its players had concerns about an unsupported claim of racist slurs heard during a BYU-Duke match in August.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto
On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area
On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
KSBW.com
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Big Rig on Interstate 5 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in the Stockton area. The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Mathews Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash in the Stockton Area. A press...
KMPH.com
Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
KMPH.com
Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons arrest in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
