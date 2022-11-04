ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

pajaronian.com

Mariners crush Hollister to win share of league crown | High school football

APTOS—Aptos High football coach Randy Blaneknship has won countless league titles throughout his illustrious career, including six straight Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League crowns since joining the program. But for the first time since joining the Pacific Coast Athletic League in 2017, the Mariners won at least a share...
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

High school football playoff matchups announced

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast Section announced the seedings and schedule for the first round of the high school football playoffs on Sunday. Salinas High School earned the number four seed in the Division I playoffs. The Cowboys (9-1) will host Sacred Heart Prep(7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m at The Pit.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Basebrawl at Cabrillo: Ousted college coach Bob Kittle speaks out about firing, run for trustee spot

Bob Kittle and the Cabrillo College administration have fought a unique battle this fall — one that will end up in Santa Cruz Superior Court on Jan. 10. It began with his termination in June, which stemmed from what he says was an investigation into on-campus alcohol and COVID-19 safety protocols. It ramped up with his short bid for a position on the same governing board that fired him. His name — one he said he hopes to clear by talking to Lookout — remains on the ballot.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto

On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area

On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
CASTROVILLE, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA

Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
MANTECA, CA
KTLA

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Big Rig on Interstate 5 in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in the Stockton area. The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Mathews Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash in the Stockton Area. A press...
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons arrest in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

