A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.

METROPOLIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO