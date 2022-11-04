Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah teen
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
KFVS12
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for two suspects wanted in connection with a possible stolen vehicle, chase and a crash involving a patrol SUV on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri last month. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason L. Klaus, investigators identified and arrested Terry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
Jamourion Grimsley was arrested on 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayneasha Carter. For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. Deer collisions expected to be on the rise. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
westkentuckystar.com
Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest
A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeks information on aggravated battery suspect, vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Man Charged In Aggravated Assault
Martin, Tenn.–A Sharon man has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and discharge of a firearm after a domestic altercation Sunday in Martin. Jonathon Jones, age 29, is being held in the Weakley County Jail. Martin officers were dispatched to East Peach Street around 10 a.m. on a...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 backed up traffic onto I-24
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left one dead and the closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion. A trailing vehicle struck the overturned semi, and that vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone lane restriction planed Wednesday and Thursday on Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah
PADUCAH — A work-zone lane restriction will be in place Wednesday and Thursday along Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The restriction will be in place along the section of Alben Barkley Drive that reopened Monday after it was closed for several days for cross drain replacement, shoulder upgrades and paving.
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/7 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
Comments / 1