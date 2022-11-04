Read full article on original website
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lewes convenience store at knifepoint early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the BP located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
Dagsboro Man Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges
SEAFORD, Del.- A Dagsboro man is facing weapon and drug-related charges after a suspicious activity complaint on Monday. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry and Gum Branch roads in Seaford for reports of a man, later identified as Deandre Hall, running down the road with a gun. Another 911 caller, says they saw Hall drop the gun and run into the woods. Police found Hall after patrolling the area. He was arrested without incident.
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Middletown Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred on November 5, 2022, in the Middletown area as Steven A. Greggins, Jr., 37, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving...
Two Teens Shot Late Sunday, One Critically
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East 10th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Updated: Former Employee of Town of Berlin Charged with Fraud
BERLIN, Md. - A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current town manager of the bi-state town of Delmar. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500-$25,000, and theft scheme $1,500-$25,000.
Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating
FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
Former Berlin admin. charged with felony forgery, theft
Berlin, MD – Today, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. During the annual...
Local Police Departments Struggle to Recruit New Officers
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be. “We are digging holes where we have never...
One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Early in the morning on Saturday, police responded to a fatal crash on Route 896 in the Middletown area. Upon their arrival, police found the motorcyclist in the roadway after being ejected during a collision with a 2016 Chrysler 200. At around 1:42, am, Delaware State Police troopers arrived at the scene located at Route 896 South and Bethel Church Road. “A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road,” DSP said in a statement. “The front of the Harley struck the front The post One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash damages headstones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery
A crash Oct. 26 damaged gravestones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, but church officials are grateful to those who helped put them back together. Louise Finn, cemetery coordinator for Conley’s Chapel, said a Facebook post following the crash alerted a Millsboro company, which helped restore the headstones. “On Friday,...
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
