Cleveland Producer/DJ Cardio Releases New Single From Forthcoming Debut LP
Born and raised in Cleveland Benjamin Rosolowski, who records and performs as Cardio , grew up listening to classic rock acts such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. As a youth, he analyzed the production elements and structure of these sounds as he began his musical journey.
A self-taught, classically trained musician, Rosolowski learned to play cello, guitar, bass, drums and piano before diving into music production at the age of 14. Years later, he attended a electronic music conference in Las Vegas and was hooked.
Cardio’s debut album, The Source , arrives on Jan. 20,2023. In advance of its release, Cardio has released the single “Breathe.”
“I am constantly in pursuit of pushing the boundaries of where I can take the music,” says Rosolowski in a press release about the new single and forthcoming LP. “Once I laid out the bass-line and kick; like lightning, the synths and vocals just came to me and I remember laughing because I love that feeling of surprising myself. I can’t wait for [everyone] to hear this one.”
Cardio performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the House of Blues Foundation Room as part of an electronic dance music party dubbed Dirty Disco .
A self-taught, classically trained musician, Rosolowski learned to play cello, guitar, bass, drums and piano before diving into music production at the age of 14. Years later, he attended a electronic music conference in Las Vegas and was hooked.
Cardio’s debut album, The Source , arrives on Jan. 20,2023. In advance of its release, Cardio has released the single “Breathe.”
“I am constantly in pursuit of pushing the boundaries of where I can take the music,” says Rosolowski in a press release about the new single and forthcoming LP. “Once I laid out the bass-line and kick; like lightning, the synths and vocals just came to me and I remember laughing because I love that feeling of surprising myself. I can’t wait for [everyone] to hear this one.”
Cardio performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the House of Blues Foundation Room as part of an electronic dance music party dubbed Dirty Disco .
Comments / 0