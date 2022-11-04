ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Producer/DJ Cardio Releases New Single From Forthcoming Debut LP

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNpuF_0iz1G8if00
Cardio.
Born and raised in Cleveland Benjamin Rosolowski, who records and performs as Cardio , grew up listening to classic rock acts such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. As a youth, he analyzed the production elements and structure of these sounds as he began his musical journey.

A self-taught, classically trained musician, Rosolowski learned to play cello, guitar, bass, drums and piano before diving into music production at the age of 14. Years later, he attended a electronic music conference in Las Vegas and was hooked.

Cardio’s debut album, The Source , arrives on Jan. 20,2023. In advance of its release, Cardio has released the single “Breathe.”

“I am constantly in pursuit of pushing the boundaries of where I can take the music,” says Rosolowski  in a press release about the new single and forthcoming LP. “Once I laid out the bass-line and kick; like lightning, the synths and vocals just came to me and I remember laughing because I love that feeling of surprising myself. I can’t wait for [everyone] to hear this one.”

Cardio performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the House of Blues Foundation Room as part of an electronic dance music party dubbed Dirty Disco .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
489
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy