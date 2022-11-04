ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saywhat
4d ago

Newsome is a Communist and obviously does not believe in America's Constitution. Vote Dahle in California. Vote Red/Republican ❤️. Vote Red in Every State. 🇺🇸

Reply
166
Phillip E Northrup
4d ago

both of them did more damage to California then anyone could ever do . the thought of Newsom running for President is a joke first of all the other states hate us because of them so unless the Democrats cheat again he don't stand a chance

Reply
96
Robert Lapointe
4d ago

Look at the condition California is in now.... Business's left, most of state is burned up, homelessness is everywhere and increasing......now everyone is going to be broke soon when we are forced to buy electric cars....

Reply
20
