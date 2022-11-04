MADISON, N.J. (November 7, 2022) – The Denison University women's fencing team went on a five-match winning streak at the Drew Fall Invitational (Part II) on Sunday, November 6, at Drew's Simon Forum Athletic Center. The Big Red defeated Rutgers (17-10), the University of Florida (19-8), Drew University (15-12), Lafayette College (14-13) and Yeshiva (23-4) before falling to Division I Long Island University (21-6), bringing their overall record so far this season to 10-2. "It was an especially exciting day," commented Head CoachPeter Grandbois. "Because we had two program firsts with the wins over Drew and Division I Lafayette."

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO