Snowy Election Day forecast for Reno, Lake Tahoe as 'Snowvember' starts off with a doozy

Voters who don’t want to deal with snow and icy roads should consider heading to polling places today for their last chance at in-person early voting.

Forecasters are predicting challenging driving conditions next week as the first atmospheric river of the season heads into the Reno/Lake Tahoe area just in time for election day.

Voters should expect snow on the ground on Election Day in both the mountains and on valley floors, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Johnston.

In Reno, mildly stormy weather is on tap for Saturday and early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, a winter storm watch will go into effect through late Tuesday night.

Snow will start dropping in the valley Sunday night, continuing Monday through Wednesday. The valley floor will likely see about two inches through Monday, with another two to three inches falling on election day.

Temperatures will remain brisk, with the high Tuesday likely staying in the upper 30s. Combined with cloudy conditions, whatever snow falls is likely to stick. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Truckee could receive about a foot of snow during the storm, with temperatures reaching into the low 30s and dropping into the teens.

Nevada ballot guide: Here are the candidates, issues defining the 2022 general election

Anywhere from two to four feet of snow are expected to fall along the Hwy. 50 and Interstate 80 corridors at higher elevations. Heavy wind up to 50 mph is also expected. Significant travel delays are expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Where to vote before the snow Early voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday in Washoe County. Head to one of these locations today to drop off your ballot or vote and avoid the snowstorm: Downtown Reno Library, 301. S. Center St.

Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Dr.

North Valleys Library, 1075 N. Hills Blvd.

Parkway Athletic Club, 9400 Double Diamond Pkwy.

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Rd.

Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St.

All Reno Savemart locations: 525 Keystone Ave., 4995 Kietzke Lane, 195 W. Plumb Lane

South Valleys Library, 15650A Wedge Pkwy.

UNR’s Joe Crowley Student Union, 1664 N. Virginia St.

Washoe County Complex Building A, 1001 9th St.

Career College of Northern Nevada, 1421 Pullman Dr.

Spanish Springs Library, 7100A Pyramid Hwy.

Sparks Library, 1125 12th St.

Summit Lake Paiute Tribe, 2255 Green Vista Dr. #404 (closes at 5 p.m.)

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Snowy Election Day forecast for Reno, Lake Tahoe as 'Snowvember' starts off with a doozy