Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack
A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death
CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
