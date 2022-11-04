A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.

LARGO, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO