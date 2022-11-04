Read full article on original website
All In A Name
One of my favorite things about patent litigation is the sheer number of legal issues that can arise in even the most straightforward patent dispute. In addition to decisions on the merits with respect to the patent trifecta — infringement, invalidity, and damages — very interesting procedural issues often surface as well. From venue and convenience questions at the beginning of a case to questions of standing that can pop up at any time or even to procedural issues that trail a federal circuit remand, you never know what you are going to get in a given case. Having litigated dozens of patent cases over the past 20 years, I thought I had seen it all, at least in terms of the variety of motions that can be presented. But I was wrong, as I recently saw an unsealed opinion from late October that addressed a novel (but very impactful on the case) issue. Namely, whether the plaintiff could update the case caption, or substitute a party, at a pretty advanced stage of the case.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Trump Begs Appeals Court To Rescue Him From 'Communism,' AKA An Independent Monitor To Stop Him Hiding Assets
Yesterday, Donald Trump’s sparklemagic lawyer Alina Habba filed notice of his intent to appeal the order appointing an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization and ensure it does not move assets outside the jurisdiction of the New York Attorney General and the state’s courts. Supreme Court Justice...
Biglaw Firms To Lend Associates To NYC Law Departments For Public Service Fellowships
The city has never needed lawyers more than it does today. There are currently hundreds of lawyer positions vacant, and the city’s lawyers at the law department and within its agencies do incredible work every day even though they are shorthanded. — Brendan McGuire, chief counsel to New York...
Mike Lindell Gets Ritually Pantsed In Minnesota Court. Twice.
Last week, Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell and his lawyers, including one Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School, tried and failed attempted to amend their complaint against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Select Committee, and “Verizon Wireless.” Although the complaint seeking to quash a subpoena for Lindell’s phone records was filed in January, it has only recently come to the attention of the plaintiffs that the appropriate defendant is “Verizon Communications Inc.” And so, without leave of the court or opposing parties, they filed a second amended complaint, which was rejected and stricken from the record by US District Judge Eric Tostrud.
First As Tragedy, Then As 'Clearly Specifying Parody' -- See Also
How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out. If At First You Don’t Succeed: Fail again. That’s the Mike Lindell-Alan Dershowitz strategy. Yale Law Isn’t Sending Their Best: J.D. Vance just leaning into...
Largest Law Firm In The World To 'Retire' Role Of Global Chairman
In the first 10 years of our existence, we have accomplished under Joe’s leadership that which was entirely improbable when we embarked on this journey. Now we are positioning Dentons to go from being the world’s largest global law firm to the world’s leading global law firm. In recognition of all of those accomplishments, the global firm is retiring the role of global chairman.
Morning Docket: 11.02.22
* I know that SCOTUS is on a rights limiting kick right now, but nursing homes? [NPR]. * Don’t mess with Texas(‘ tax law), churches. [Texas Tribune]. * SCOTUS is soon slated to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. [AP]. * New York’s...
First The Onion Is Teaching People First Amendment Law, Now This?
Cash bail is arbitrary, destructive, and criminalizes poverty. Quite the indictment of our prosecutorial system. Who do you think said it? Somebody on the cutting edge of legal commentary, right? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Larry Tribe? No. It was John Fricking Oliver. In a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, ATL...
Ketanji Brown Jackson's Dissent Highlights An Important Gap In Brady Jurisprudence
For those of you who nodded off during Criminal Law, the Brady rule requires prosecutors to disclose material exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession to the defense. It is a nice rule — it is hard enough for defending counsel to go up against the vast resources of the state. Brady prevents prosecutors from weighing their thumbs on the scale and hiding the ball to put innocent people behind bars.
Being The Change You Want To See
Aaron Baer, an ex-Biglaw partner passionate about driving change in the legal profession and practicing what he preaches. By day, he maintains an active corporate law practice at a leading boutique firm that he also co-runs. By night, he runs multiple training companies focused on providing the training he wished he had as a law student and junior associate. He is also the co-founder of The Authentic Lawyer Summit.
Keeping In-House Counsel In-House
As a whole, corporate legal departments have long provided superior work-life balance when compared with the Biglaw lifestyle. But even with an increasing focus on benefits other than compensation in the industry, a new survey suggests that corporate law departments are not immune to a downward trend in workplace satisfaction.
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
'The Bloodbath Has Begun': In-House Counsel Face Layoffs
In fact, last week was historic in that several tech companies decided to conduct layoffs, all at once. Here’s an excerpt from Corporate Counsel:. Stripe on Thursday announced it was cutting 14% of its workforce, or 1,000 jobs. The same day Lyft said it is chopping 13% of staff, or about 683 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon said it would pause adding new corporate workers, citing the “uncertain” economy and a hiring boom that swelled its workforce in recent years.
