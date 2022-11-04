ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Alliance receives $73.3 million grant to promote research across Georgia institutions

By Julia Laszcz
Emory Wheel
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Emory Wheel

Men’s basketball eager to soar to new heights this upcoming season

The Emory University men’s basketball team is set to tip off their 2022-2023 season this week. The Eagles are looking to build off their 20-6 campaign last season, which ended with a second-round loss to Wabash College (Ind.) during the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament. This...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy