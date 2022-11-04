ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Live Florida 2022 election results: Interactive county-by-county map

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time for Florida voters in the 2022 midterm elections to determine who they want to see lead the state: incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Scroll below for a county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in on election...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing. According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Subtropical Storm Nicole: State of emergency declared for parts of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to better respond to storm response and recovery, the governor said in a statement.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy