10NEWS
Live Florida 2022 election results: Interactive county-by-county map
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time for Florida voters in the 2022 midterm elections to determine who they want to see lead the state: incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Scroll below for a county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in on election...
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades
Republicans are threatening to win Florida's typicall blue Miami-Dade County, which has not voted for a Republican candidate for governor since Jeb Bush two decades ago.
NBC Miami
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
cw34.com
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
10NEWS
3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing. According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.
10NEWS
Subtropical Storm Nicole: State of emergency declared for parts of Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to better respond to storm response and recovery, the governor said in a statement.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
Read this before Nicole makes us sad
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
fox13news.com
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
