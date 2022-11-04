ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents

By Olivia Estright, Nick Stonesifer
Digital Collegian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State Military Appreciation Week events for the community

With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community. Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Election officials announce Centre County ballot drop boxes closed day before general election

Centre County election officials announced that they closed down secure ballot drop boxes across Centre County at 9 a.m. on Monday. “It was so that we would have the proper amount of time to collect and organize vote-by-mail ballots with the amount of folks that we had available for working,” Centre County Administrator John Franek Jr. said. “With the new law we have to count until all ballots are counted today, so we basically have to work around the clock.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

CentreBike sponsors 4th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive

For the fourth year in a row, a ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive was hosted in Centre County. Cranksgiving is a “food drive on two wheels,” according to the Cranksgiving State College website. Cyclists who participated were given a bicycle, helmet, lock, bags and more than $20 to spend on food for donations, according to the website.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington

Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey set to play Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table. The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan

Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension

While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy