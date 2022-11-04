Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents

Centre County election officials announced that they closed down secure ballot drop boxes across Centre County at 9 a.m. on Monday. “It was so that we would have the proper amount of time to collect and organize vote-by-mail ballots with the amount of folks that we had available for working,” Centre County Administrator John Franek Jr. said. “With the new law we have to count until all ballots are counted today, so we basically have to work around the clock.”

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO