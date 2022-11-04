Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
‘We are the future’ | Penn State students ‘take action’ by voting in the 2022 general election
On Tuesday, Penn State students are anticipating the opportunity to cast their vote. Many students said voting in this election is very important to them given the current political climate. Yash Jajoo, who has voted in every election he’s been eligible for, said he already submitted his vote via an...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Military Appreciation Week events for the community
With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community. Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Election officials announce Centre County ballot drop boxes closed day before general election
Centre County election officials announced that they closed down secure ballot drop boxes across Centre County at 9 a.m. on Monday. “It was so that we would have the proper amount of time to collect and organize vote-by-mail ballots with the amount of folks that we had available for working,” Centre County Administrator John Franek Jr. said. “With the new law we have to count until all ballots are counted today, so we basically have to work around the clock.”
Digital Collegian
Sarlo-Lamppa-Paquette line leaving its mark for Penn State men’s hockey in early going
Off to a 9-1 start to the season, Penn State has seen a wide array of different contributors step up and make an impact in the Nittany Lions’ hot start. Yet, of these various difference-makers, few have displayed more cohesion on the ice than the line of juniors Christian Sarlo, Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette.
Digital Collegian
CentreBike sponsors 4th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive
For the fourth year in a row, a ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive was hosted in Centre County. Cranksgiving is a “food drive on two wheels,” according to the Cranksgiving State College website. Cyclists who participated were given a bicycle, helmet, lock, bags and more than $20 to spend on food for donations, according to the website.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announces he'll return in 2023
Penn State's offensive line will retain one of its veteran players for the 2023 season. Nittany Lion offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced Tuesday morning that he will be returning to Penn State next year, using his last year of eligibility. This year was Nourzad's first season wearing the blue and...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
Despite little off-puck movement from Michigan, Penn State men's hockey mostly struggles to find net
After returning to Pegula Ice Area fresh off of a shoutout win against No. 1 Michigan, Penn State struggled in Game 2 to keep the momentum. Winning the first puck drop, though, the blue and white kicked things off with hard-nosed offense, staying in Michigan’s third for nearly the entire first minute of Period 1.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Drew Shelton, JB Nelson shine after stepping in for makeshift offensive line
A year after leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed, Penn State’s offensive line has completely turned it around, now one of the best teams in the conference in limiting sacks and racking up rushing yards. In spite of its success, the Nittany Lions have recently suffered a plethora...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey set to play Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table. The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Late 3rd-period rally nearly saves Penn State men's hockey in overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan
A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday. After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival. However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team. The...
Digital Collegian
Lamppa, Wall commend teammates for 3rd-period rally despite overtime loss
Penn State had an eventful weekend against No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The No. 13 Nittany Lions started their series strong against the Wolverines, defeating them Friday 3-0. The Nittany Lions didn’t have the same luck on the second game of the series, losing 4-3 in overtime.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State. The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll
Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday. Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday. With only six...
Digital Collegian
Match between Penn State women's soccer, Quinnipiac moves to Sunday due to anticipated poor weather
Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed. The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday. The Bobcats claimed...
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan
Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension
While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
Digital Collegian
Annual Centre Film Festival brings the community together to provide a platform for filmmakers
Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers from all over came to Centre County this fall for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, many different films were shown at both The State Theatre on West College Avenue and the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. Filmmakers, producers and actors were in attendance throughout the festival.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball dominates Rutgers on the road for second-straight Big Ten victory
No. 15 Penn State dominantly extended its winning streak, defeating Rutgers on the road 3-0. The Nittany Lions blitzed right out of the gate, showing a strong net presence and balanced offense led by middle blocker Allie Holland, forcing the home team to call a timeout after a 5-0 scoring run with an 11-6 early lead.
