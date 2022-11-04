ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

J.D. Vance Uses His Fancy Yale Law Degree To Play 'Mad Libs For Bigots'

We are in the home stretch of the midterm elections, and that means candidates are pulling out all the stops — particularly in close elections like the Ohio Senate race. For Republican candidate — and Yale Law School’s permanent black eye — J.D. Vance, that means a wild visit to the Tucker Carlson where he mashed together right-wing buzzwords to craft a nonsensical attack on his opponent Tim Ryan.
Lawyer Goes Viral Over Department Of Justice's Failures

But one lawyer thinks Biden’s talk’s cheap. New York lawyer John Flannery‘s rant is about the lack of concrete action taken by the administration. Flannery, a former federal prosecutor, in particular focuses on the lack of prosecution. But not everyone is running to join Flannery in his...
Ketanji Brown Jackson's Dissent Highlights An Important Gap In Brady Jurisprudence

For those of you who nodded off during Criminal Law, the Brady rule requires prosecutors to disclose material exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession to the defense. It is a nice rule — it is hard enough for defending counsel to go up against the vast resources of the state. Brady prevents prosecutors from weighing their thumbs on the scale and hiding the ball to put innocent people behind bars.
The 2022 Election Litigation Season Has Begun. Welcome To Hell!

Now is the winter of our discontent, as we transition from the pre-election shenanigans into full blown lawfare as Republicans seek to cast out as many ballots as possible and cast any Democratic wins as illegitimately tainted by fraud. The first goal is supported by a federal judiciary and a...
First The Onion Is Teaching People First Amendment Law, Now This?

Cash bail is arbitrary, destructive, and criminalizes poverty. Quite the indictment of our prosecutorial system. Who do you think said it? Somebody on the cutting edge of legal commentary, right? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Larry Tribe? No. It was John Fricking Oliver. In a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, ATL...
First As Tragedy, Then As 'Clearly Specifying Parody' -- See Also

How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out. If At First You Don’t Succeed: Fail again. That’s the Mike Lindell-Alan Dershowitz strategy. Yale Law Isn’t Sending Their Best: J.D. Vance just leaning into...
All In A Name

One of my favorite things about patent litigation is the sheer number of legal issues that can arise in even the most straightforward patent dispute. In addition to decisions on the merits with respect to the patent trifecta — infringement, invalidity, and damages — very interesting procedural issues often surface as well. From venue and convenience questions at the beginning of a case to questions of standing that can pop up at any time or even to procedural issues that trail a federal circuit remand, you never know what you are going to get in a given case. Having litigated dozens of patent cases over the past 20 years, I thought I had seen it all, at least in terms of the variety of motions that can be presented. But I was wrong, as I recently saw an unsealed opinion from late October that addressed a novel (but very impactful on the case) issue. Namely, whether the plaintiff could update the case caption, or substitute a party, at a pretty advanced stage of the case.
Morning Docket: 11.02.22

* I know that SCOTUS is on a rights limiting kick right now, but nursing homes? [NPR]. * Don’t mess with Texas(‘ tax law), churches. [Texas Tribune]. * SCOTUS is soon slated to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. [AP]. * New York’s...
Another FedSoc Chapter Invites Recognized Hate Group To Speak... So This Is Going To Be A Trend

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There’s an open assault on “free speech” out there trying to recharacterize the time-honored defense of minority viewpoints to stand up to the dominant discourse. Rather than a “right to protest” as it’s more classically been known, cynical actors are spinning the rhetoric of “free speech” into “the freedom of the speaker with the megaphone to speak to a silent, docile audience of BS receptacles.” It’s quite the switcheroo!

