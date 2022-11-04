Read full article on original website
Trump Begs Appeals Court To Rescue Him From 'Communism,' AKA An Independent Monitor To Stop Him Hiding Assets
Yesterday, Donald Trump’s sparklemagic lawyer Alina Habba filed notice of his intent to appeal the order appointing an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization and ensure it does not move assets outside the jurisdiction of the New York Attorney General and the state’s courts. Supreme Court Justice...
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
J.D. Vance Uses His Fancy Yale Law Degree To Play 'Mad Libs For Bigots'
We are in the home stretch of the midterm elections, and that means candidates are pulling out all the stops — particularly in close elections like the Ohio Senate race. For Republican candidate — and Yale Law School’s permanent black eye — J.D. Vance, that means a wild visit to the Tucker Carlson where he mashed together right-wing buzzwords to craft a nonsensical attack on his opponent Tim Ryan.
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
How the president's party usually performs during midterm elections
Every two years the United States holds midterm congressional elections that are seen as a referendum on the presidential administration's performance.
Republicans Warn 51 Biglaw Firms To Stop Telling Clients About Climate Change Or Else!
“Nice little free market your clients have here… shame if anything happened to it.”. These words don’t appear in a recent letter sent by Senate Republicans to 51 Biglaw firms, but that’s the crux of the message. With polling leaning toward a good day for Republicans tomorrow,...
Lawyer Goes Viral Over Department Of Justice's Failures
But one lawyer thinks Biden’s talk’s cheap. New York lawyer John Flannery‘s rant is about the lack of concrete action taken by the administration. Flannery, a former federal prosecutor, in particular focuses on the lack of prosecution. But not everyone is running to join Flannery in his...
Ketanji Brown Jackson's Dissent Highlights An Important Gap In Brady Jurisprudence
For those of you who nodded off during Criminal Law, the Brady rule requires prosecutors to disclose material exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession to the defense. It is a nice rule — it is hard enough for defending counsel to go up against the vast resources of the state. Brady prevents prosecutors from weighing their thumbs on the scale and hiding the ball to put innocent people behind bars.
The 2022 Election Litigation Season Has Begun. Welcome To Hell!
Now is the winter of our discontent, as we transition from the pre-election shenanigans into full blown lawfare as Republicans seek to cast out as many ballots as possible and cast any Democratic wins as illegitimately tainted by fraud. The first goal is supported by a federal judiciary and a...
First The Onion Is Teaching People First Amendment Law, Now This?
Cash bail is arbitrary, destructive, and criminalizes poverty. Quite the indictment of our prosecutorial system. Who do you think said it? Somebody on the cutting edge of legal commentary, right? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Larry Tribe? No. It was John Fricking Oliver. In a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, ATL...
First As Tragedy, Then As 'Clearly Specifying Parody' -- See Also
How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out. If At First You Don’t Succeed: Fail again. That’s the Mike Lindell-Alan Dershowitz strategy. Yale Law Isn’t Sending Their Best: J.D. Vance just leaning into...
Biglaw Firms To Lend Associates To NYC Law Departments For Public Service Fellowships
The city has never needed lawyers more than it does today. There are currently hundreds of lawyer positions vacant, and the city’s lawyers at the law department and within its agencies do incredible work every day even though they are shorthanded. — Brendan McGuire, chief counsel to New York...
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
All In A Name
One of my favorite things about patent litigation is the sheer number of legal issues that can arise in even the most straightforward patent dispute. In addition to decisions on the merits with respect to the patent trifecta — infringement, invalidity, and damages — very interesting procedural issues often surface as well. From venue and convenience questions at the beginning of a case to questions of standing that can pop up at any time or even to procedural issues that trail a federal circuit remand, you never know what you are going to get in a given case. Having litigated dozens of patent cases over the past 20 years, I thought I had seen it all, at least in terms of the variety of motions that can be presented. But I was wrong, as I recently saw an unsealed opinion from late October that addressed a novel (but very impactful on the case) issue. Namely, whether the plaintiff could update the case caption, or substitute a party, at a pretty advanced stage of the case.
MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE UPDATES: AG Letitia James projected to win re-election
Midterm elections are underway and several key races across the country are being closely watched, including the seat for New York’s next governor.
Morning Docket: 11.02.22
* I know that SCOTUS is on a rights limiting kick right now, but nursing homes? [NPR]. * Don’t mess with Texas(‘ tax law), churches. [Texas Tribune]. * SCOTUS is soon slated to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. [AP]. * New York’s...
Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton looks to seek third term in office battling Democrat Rochelle Garza
Paxton is seeking a third term amidst a cloud of an FBI investigation at his office that Democrats believe has opened an opportunity.
DeSantis crushed his opponent in the Florida governor's race just days after Trump attacked him, establishing him as the former president's chief rival
The governor sailed to reelection without the help of former President Donald Trump, who voted for the governor but didn't endorse him.
Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger wins re-election in closely watched Virginia race
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger won re-election to serve a second term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in what was a competitive race.
Another FedSoc Chapter Invites Recognized Hate Group To Speak... So This Is Going To Be A Trend
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There’s an open assault on “free speech” out there trying to recharacterize the time-honored defense of minority viewpoints to stand up to the dominant discourse. Rather than a “right to protest” as it’s more classically been known, cynical actors are spinning the rhetoric of “free speech” into “the freedom of the speaker with the megaphone to speak to a silent, docile audience of BS receptacles.” It’s quite the switcheroo!
