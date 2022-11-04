Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Stephen Colbert Taints Gov. Ron DeSantis With An Absolutely Biblical Burn
The "Late Show" host rips the Florida governor for his over-the-top religious ad.
VTDigger
Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., has been elected to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., whose term concludes in January. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election.
Fox News Voter Analysis: Economy the top concern of most voters by far
Nearly half of U.S. voters, 47%, say the economy is the most important issue facing the country; that's nearly five times as many as any other issue.
Woman who accused Prince Andrew drops 'mistaken' allegations against Alan Dershowitz
Virginia Giuffre, who won millions from Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, now says may have been wrong in accusing Alan Dershowitz of the same.
Exit polls: What voters are thinking as America goes to the polls
Voters in this year's midterm elections are broadly unhappy with the state of the nation and hold largely negative views of President Joe Biden, according to the preliminary national results of the exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.
Control of Congress, governorships at stake; polls closing
A fierce competition for control of Congress along with dozens of governors' mansions and key election posts is unfolding as polls begin closing in several closely watched states along the East Coast
Here’s what the early exit polls are telling us
Election night is just beginning but preliminary exit poll results are already rolling in, offering a taste of what’s on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots on Tuesday. While those polls don’t necessarily reflect the election results, they offer some insight into what issues are top-of-mind for...
