Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS Chicago

Jones walkout to protest principal's response to goose-stepping student in German uniform on Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 students participated in a sit-in at their high school today.It comes after the controversy surrounding a student's Halloween costume and the response from the principal. Students sat in the front lobby of Jones College Prep High School, even taking to the courtyard to express their concerns.Video posted on social media shows a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as anti-Semitic and thought the principal downplayed the incident.CPS has removed the principal, Joseph Powers, while an investigation is underway. Jones Black Student Union, a...
CHICAGO, IL
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
