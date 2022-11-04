Read full article on original website
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
'It's been quite challenging to hire people': Coastal Bend law agencies in need of dispatch workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of South Texas law enforcement agencies are either looking to hire dispatchers -- or are trying to figure out ways to keep the ones they have. 3NEWS spoke with several departments about their 911 dispatches, who they said deserve more pay and recognition...
Flour Bluff, south side drivers concerned over broken windshields
Several drivers on Corpus Christi’s southside claimed bullets were responsible for their broken car windows and windshields.
Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday
ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
Carroll HS participates in area shoe drive to raise funds for choir program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School has partnered with Funds2Orgs to take part in an area shoe drive. The company distributes donated shoes globally for businesses around the word to sell, and the school will receive a portion of the proceeds to use for their choir programs. Carroll...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
Jones walkout to protest principal's response to goose-stepping student in German uniform on Halloween
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 students participated in a sit-in at their high school today.It comes after the controversy surrounding a student's Halloween costume and the response from the principal. Students sat in the front lobby of Jones College Prep High School, even taking to the courtyard to express their concerns.Video posted on social media shows a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as anti-Semitic and thought the principal downplayed the incident.CPS has removed the principal, Joseph Powers, while an investigation is underway. Jones Black Student Union, a...
Domingo Live hosts Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino receive Keys to the City of Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning. Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor...
Portion of Airline Rd. to close for repairs for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers!. A portion of Airline, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed for the next two weeks for water line repairs. The roadway will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete. The center turn...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
Bethune daycare helps continue mission rearing little ones through donations during Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education. In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as...
Officer Sherman Benys' badge retired a year after his death in the line of duty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department retired fallen officer Sherman Benys’ badge Friday, adding it and two other officers’ badges on Friday. Benys died exactly a year ago Friday after being shot while on-duty. Benys served the city of Kingsville as a police officer for...
Day of Giving: Timon's Ministries aims to be a resource for the Corpus Christi community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Timon's Ministry out of Flour Bluff is working to become a resource for those in need. They offer hot meals, laundry services, and even a place to stop in and take a shower for those who find themselves displaced. The non-profit also helps with...
27-Year-Old Mathew Adam Banda Injured In A Wrong-Way Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge. The victim was identified as Mathew Adam Banda, 27. According to the police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge were shut down after a crash.
Tap in, parents! Corpus Christi Parks & Rec to hold 'Parents' Night Out' Nov. 9th
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know that a holiday break for the kids often means an extra headache for the adults that care for them. Luckily for all you kid-havers out there, you're about to get a night off this Thanksgiving weekend. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation...
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
