CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 students participated in a sit-in at their high school today.It comes after the controversy surrounding a student's Halloween costume and the response from the principal. Students sat in the front lobby of Jones College Prep High School, even taking to the courtyard to express their concerns.Video posted on social media shows a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as anti-Semitic and thought the principal downplayed the incident.CPS has removed the principal, Joseph Powers, while an investigation is underway. Jones Black Student Union, a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO