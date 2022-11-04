ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay unsure if Cam Akers will play vs. Bucs but 'there's a possibility'

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Cam Akers is back with the Rams after being away from the team for a little while and not being traded by the team despite there being an effort to move him. Akers returned to practice on Thursday following a “good conversation” with Sean McVay, though his status for Sunday’s game remains undecided.

McVay told reporters Friday that he’s unsure if Akers will play in his first game since Week 5 when the Rams visit the Buccaneers this weekend. However, he did say “there’s a possibility” he’ll suit up and “we’re working through that.”

“We felt like the best thing moving forward was to be able to try to get him back here, get him going,” McVay said. “We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know and felt good about our discussion. That’s how we’ll move forward accordingly. As far as whether he’s going to play in this game or not, we’re still working through that. We’ve got practice today. There is a possibility, but we want to do what’s best for Cam and also what’s best for our football team.”

McVay said Akers “has a good look in his eye” and he’s happy to have him back in the fold, but the Rams want to see how he feels physically. They don’t want to put him at risk of suffering any sort of soft-tissue injury.

Akers had been away from the team from Week 6-8, during which he didn’t practice at all.

