Democrat Beto O'Rourke promises to respect outcome of Texas gubernatorial election
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made the last push this weekend in his effort to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He spoke with TPR about the race, the early voting turnouts, ensuring every vote is counted and how to deal with election deniers. Before finalizing this report,...
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor
As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
Texas Civil Rights Project reports multiple instances of harassment and intimidation at the polls
Reports of voter intimidation in Texas are unusually egregious this election, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project. The group is hearing from voters experiencing harassment at the polls. Christina Beeler, voting rights staff attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project, said there have also been multiple reports of intimidation...
Texas Matters: Where Are All The Early Voters?
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th and we are being told that democracy is on the ballot. If that’s true, then it looks like democracy is in trouble. Comparing voter turnout from four years ago, the last midterm election, the number of ballots cast is significantly reduced. Why is...
Texas to try to break 'seemingly endless cycle of crises' at juvenile justice
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is at a crossroads. The department charged with jailing youth offenders has been in crisis for years. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating its secure facilities for physical and sexual abuse allegations — making it the only youth jailer currently under federal scrutiny. The...
