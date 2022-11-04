ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor

As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Where Are All The Early Voters?

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th and we are being told that democracy is on the ballot. If that’s true, then it looks like democracy is in trouble. Comparing voter turnout from four years ago, the last midterm election, the number of ballots cast is significantly reduced. Why is...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas to try to break 'seemingly endless cycle of crises' at juvenile justice

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is at a crossroads. The department charged with jailing youth offenders has been in crisis for years. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating its secure facilities for physical and sexual abuse allegations — making it the only youth jailer currently under federal scrutiny. The...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy