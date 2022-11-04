ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-08-22

1. Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. will purchase the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale for $267.8M from Strategic Hotels & Resorts. $26.8M has been placed in escrow pending the purchase agreement’s closing or termination. 2. Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold the 340-unit/972-bed student housing property Sol y Luna...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
techaiapp.com

30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Tolleson to Hear New 100KSF Industrial Project

The West Valley’s push to add new industrial space will hear another contender in the mid-size division this week. Tolleson City Council will hold a site plan application hearing Nov. 8 on a proposal to build two tenant industrial office buildings on approximately seven acres at 8505 W. McDowell Road.
TOLLESON, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Veterans Day Specials & Events in Phoenix 2022

In honor of Veterans Day (Nov. 11), these Valley businesses are offering veterans and active-duty military personnel delicious discounts and freebies as a token of their gratitude. Original Breakfast House. Each year, Original Breakfast House honors active-duty military personnel, veterans, first responders and nurses with a free meal and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
travelness.com

7 Best Apple Picking Orchards in Arizona

The autumn months are a time of traditions and family time as we ramp up for the holiday season, and there are a few favorite activities that many people love to do every year. Pumpkin carving, hay rides, corn mazes, fall festivals, and apple picking are all a few familiar and popular outings.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ARIZONA STATE

