FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-08-22
1. Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. will purchase the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale for $267.8M from Strategic Hotels & Resorts. $26.8M has been placed in escrow pending the purchase agreement’s closing or termination. 2. Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold the 340-unit/972-bed student housing property Sol y Luna...
Nine $50,000 tickets sold in Arizona for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
While the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t won in Arizona, there were still plenty of big-ticket wins across the state!
techaiapp.com
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000
PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay. There is good news and bad news. Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
azbex.com
Tolleson to Hear New 100KSF Industrial Project
The West Valley’s push to add new industrial space will hear another contender in the mid-size division this week. Tolleson City Council will hold a site plan application hearing Nov. 8 on a proposal to build two tenant industrial office buildings on approximately seven acres at 8505 W. McDowell Road.
KTAR.com
NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
fabulousarizona.com
Veterans Day Specials & Events in Phoenix 2022
In honor of Veterans Day (Nov. 11), these Valley businesses are offering veterans and active-duty military personnel delicious discounts and freebies as a token of their gratitude. Original Breakfast House. Each year, Original Breakfast House honors active-duty military personnel, veterans, first responders and nurses with a free meal and a...
9 Arizona Powerball tickets get $50K consolation prizes in record drawing
PHOENIX – Arizona missed out on the record $2.04 billion jackpot, but the state didn’t come up empty in Tuesday morning’s delayed Powerball drawing. Nine Grand Canyon State tickets combined to win $450,000 by matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball. The winning...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
7 Arizona Towns Among 2023's Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers
LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in the country for fast food lovers.
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
travelness.com
7 Best Apple Picking Orchards in Arizona
The autumn months are a time of traditions and family time as we ramp up for the holiday season, and there are a few favorite activities that many people love to do every year. Pumpkin carving, hay rides, corn mazes, fall festivals, and apple picking are all a few familiar and popular outings.
12news.com
Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race
PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
