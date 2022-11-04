ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

azbex.com

Tolleson to Hear New 100KSF Industrial Project

The West Valley’s push to add new industrial space will hear another contender in the mid-size division this week. Tolleson City Council will hold a site plan application hearing Nov. 8 on a proposal to build two tenant industrial office buildings on approximately seven acres at 8505 W. McDowell Road.
TOLLESON, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-08-22

1. Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. will purchase the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale for $267.8M from Strategic Hotels & Resorts. $26.8M has been placed in escrow pending the purchase agreement’s closing or termination. 2. Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold the 340-unit/972-bed student housing property Sol y Luna...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Two New Industrial Projects Planned in West Valley

Two new industrial projects have been proposed in the West Valley. Nexen DC LLC (Nexen Properties) has proposed a speculative warehouse/distribution/manufacturing development on 27.65 acres in the master-planned Copperwing Logistics Center. The project will feature three buildings of 132.9KSF, 172.2KSF and 205.5KSF. Nexen plans to occupy one of the buildings.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale adopts new rules for short-term rental property operators

PHOENIX — Scottsdale became the latest city to approve of new rules aiming to better guide short-term rental owners and properties. The new requirements include obtaining a Scottsdale license for each property, organizing sex offender and background checks on booking guests and having liability insurance, following a vote by the Scottsdale City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously in favor of the new rules.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win

The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE
fb101.com

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

