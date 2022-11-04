Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Tolleson to Hear New 100KSF Industrial Project
The West Valley’s push to add new industrial space will hear another contender in the mid-size division this week. Tolleson City Council will hold a site plan application hearing Nov. 8 on a proposal to build two tenant industrial office buildings on approximately seven acres at 8505 W. McDowell Road.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-08-22
1. Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. will purchase the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale for $267.8M from Strategic Hotels & Resorts. $26.8M has been placed in escrow pending the purchase agreement’s closing or termination. 2. Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold the 340-unit/972-bed student housing property Sol y Luna...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
azbex.com
Two New Industrial Projects Planned in West Valley
Two new industrial projects have been proposed in the West Valley. Nexen DC LLC (Nexen Properties) has proposed a speculative warehouse/distribution/manufacturing development on 27.65 acres in the master-planned Copperwing Logistics Center. The project will feature three buildings of 132.9KSF, 172.2KSF and 205.5KSF. Nexen plans to occupy one of the buildings.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims
PHOENIX - Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale adopts new rules for short-term rental property operators
PHOENIX — Scottsdale became the latest city to approve of new rules aiming to better guide short-term rental owners and properties. The new requirements include obtaining a Scottsdale license for each property, organizing sex offender and background checks on booking guests and having liability insurance, following a vote by the Scottsdale City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously in favor of the new rules.
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
peoriatimes.com
Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria
Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
KTAR.com
Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations
PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win
The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
AZFamily
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
7 Arizona Towns Among 2023's Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers
LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in the country for fast food lovers.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
