After a strange and disappointing end to last season (in which the Eagles were left off as the last team out of the NCAA Tournament, two players entered the transfer portal mid-WNIT, and then BC dropped a surprising loss to Columbia), the BC women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season tonight against UMass Lowell. Luckily, BC seems to have shaken off any bad vibes from last year, and the Eagles easily walked away with a 81-53 victory tonight.

LOWELL, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO