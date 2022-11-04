Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
GERTRUDE MAE BRESSLER, 62
Gertrude Mae Bressler, 62, Delmont, PA (formerly Cookport), passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of the late William and Louise (Wetzel) McDivitt, she was born January 23, 1960 in Indiana, PA. Gert was a...
wdadradio.com
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
wdadradio.com
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY MONDAY
The rash of brush fires continues in Indiana County, with four reported in the county over the last 24 hours. After being called out the evening before for a brush fire, Glen Campbell Fire Department was called back out to Number 11 road in Montgomery Township for another brush fire.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
wdadradio.com
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
wdadradio.com
IUP REMAINS THIRD IN REGIONAL RANKINGS
The IUP Football team remains at number three in the NCAA Super Region One Rankings, but amazingly, IUP fell to number 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, despite their blowout win over Clarion on Saturday. The Crimson Hawks will play Shepherd for the PSAC Championship on Saturday at George P....
wdadradio.com
ACTIVE WEEKEND FOR FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDES THREE BRUSH FIRES
Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.
wdadradio.com
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
wdadradio.com
TODAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR 2022 MIDTERMS
Today is election day, and this year’s general election is expected to be the most-watched mid-term election in recent history. On the ballots in Indiana County are several state-wide and federal races including:. – The U.S. Senator’s race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Libertarian...
wdadradio.com
AREA RUNNERS AT STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Marion Center’s Dillon Green was the top runner from area teams at the state Cross Country championships in Hershey on Saturday. Green finished in 18th place in Class A with a time of 17:46.6. Others to race in Boys Class A from the area included Gabe Kavulic of Apollo...
wdadradio.com
IASB SPECIAL MEETING CANCELLED
UPDATE: Tonight’s Indiana School Board Special Meeting has been cancelled. District officials say they are not ready to approve the building designs tonight. Even though the special meeting has been called off, the academic committee meeting will go on as scheduled at 5:30. The next board meeting will be November 14th at 7:00 PM.
wdadradio.com
ROSEANN’S EVERYDAY GOURMET TO CLOSE ITS DOORS
A popular Indiana County restaurant announced that it will close its doors later this year. Officials with Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet along Oakland Ave. announced this afternoon that the restaurant will permanently close this December, citing various challenges as the reason for its closure. One of them, according to Cindy Lubold Duffalo, was the “cumulative daily challenges of operating a small family business in today’s environment.”
Comments / 0