Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.

