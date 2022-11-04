ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13

In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
FONTANA, CA
LifeHouse Theater will be presenting the musical comedy 'Noah'

A story of faith, courage and love springs to life on stage as LifeHouse Theater presents the musical “Noah” during November. While the world is going mad, an ordinary man named Noah gets the call of a lifetime in this upbeat musical comedy. LifeHouse’s production tells the familiar story in a uniquely creative way that is designed to captivate audiences of all ages.
REDLANDS, CA
Yachtley Crew will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse

A concert by Yachtley Crew will take place at Lewis Family Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 12. The group, known as the Titans of Soft Rock, will perform big hits from the 1970s and ‘80s. The band drew a big crowd when it played at the Miller Park Amphitheater in Fontana earlier this year.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is expected to drench Fontana in upcoming days

Rain is expected to drench Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase late Sunday, Nov. 6, and then showers are likely to begin on Monday morning, Nov. 7 and continue into the next day. Here is the forecast:. Sunday, Nov. 6 — Sunny,...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold Membership Luncheon on Nov. 10

The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker will be Bud Weisbart, the owner of A&R Tarpaulins in Fontana, who will talk about manufacturing. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra Avenue...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife

A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA

