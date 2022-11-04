Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13
In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
Fontana Herald News
LifeHouse Theater will be presenting the musical comedy 'Noah'
A story of faith, courage and love springs to life on stage as LifeHouse Theater presents the musical “Noah” during November. While the world is going mad, an ordinary man named Noah gets the call of a lifetime in this upbeat musical comedy. LifeHouse’s production tells the familiar story in a uniquely creative way that is designed to captivate audiences of all ages.
Fontana Herald News
Yachtley Crew will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse
A concert by Yachtley Crew will take place at Lewis Family Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 12. The group, known as the Titans of Soft Rock, will perform big hits from the 1970s and ‘80s. The band drew a big crowd when it played at the Miller Park Amphitheater in Fontana earlier this year.
Fontana Herald News
Student is arrested for allegedly making criminal threats at school in Rancho Cucamonga
A 14-year-old Los Osos High School student was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats at that school in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 1, two Los Osos students received text messages regarding threats made to the school. Detectives deemed the threats were...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is expected to drench Fontana in upcoming days
Rain is expected to drench Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase late Sunday, Nov. 6, and then showers are likely to begin on Monday morning, Nov. 7 and continue into the next day. Here is the forecast:. Sunday, Nov. 6 — Sunny,...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for receiving stolen property and auto theft at fitness centers in Rialto
A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly was involved in committing a string of burglaries from gym lockers at fitness centers in Rialto, in addition to stealing vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. Through video surveillance, detectives identified the suspect as Amanda Jean Oviatt, who resides in Highland...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold Membership Luncheon on Nov. 10
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker will be Bud Weisbart, the owner of A&R Tarpaulins in Fontana, who will talk about manufacturing. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra Avenue...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Fontana Herald News
Election Day is Nov. 8; do you know where your ballot is?
Election Day is just a few days away, and the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) wants to make sure that voters know they have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballot. The ROV will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8...
