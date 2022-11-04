ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390HAz_0iz1CUfK00

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:43

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp.

Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.

A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
kymkemp.com

33-Year-Old San Francisco Man Dead in Saturday Crash Near Leggett

On 11/05/2022, at approximately 11:55 AM, a Toyota Tacoma being driven by Fredy Ceron Franco was traveling southbound on US-101 near mile post marker 83.77. Franco drove the Toyota at an unsafe speed for the roadway at the time which caused the Toyota to lose traction with the wet roadway and spin in a clockwise direction and travel off the west roadway edge of US-101. The Toyota continued to travel in a southerly direction and overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels against a tree. The passenger was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital for medical care and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
MENDOCINO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Hayward Area

On the early morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 just south of the A Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision on I-880...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?

1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5-year-old Santa Clara boy located

UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins

An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th Birthday

Latoya Thomas, affectionately called “Toya” by family and friends, was excited about her 25th birthday. Latoya worked for the Bosley Medical Center, and on September 30, 2000, she celebrated at her job with her co-workers after their shifts ended. Latoya left the Bosley Medical Center around 9:00 pm. Latoya lived in the Riverside Terrace Apartments in Hayward, California, with her 4-year-old daughter and was dating a man named Nathan Noel. Her mother babysat her daughter while Latoya worked.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy