28 donors from the blood drive held at Aberdeen Roncalli Monday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The LifeServe Blood Center blood drive held at Roncalli High School in Aberdeen on Monday, November 7, had a GOOD turn-out! 28 donors were able to donate and 29 units of life saving blood were donated! Thank you to every donor who participated in the drive and helped to boost the LOCAL blood supply! The units donated at the blood drive can help save up to 87 lives!
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
Winter storm rolls in Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
Wolves’ Cross Country Runners Earn Two All-Conference Awards at NSIC Championships
WAYNE, NE (NSUWolves.com) – Two All-Conference performances highlighted the NSIC Cross Country Championships for the Northern State University Wolves on Saturday. The Northern State men took seventh overall with an average time of 27:05.37, while the women placed eighth with an average time of 24:52.86. MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS. Jackson...
Democrats’ Get Out the Vote tour stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday the SD Democrats held a rally at Aberdeen. The event was to take place at Central Park however was forced to move to the Democrat headquarters on Main Street because of the high winds. Brown County Commission candidate Chad Fischbach talks about filling out a bullet...
