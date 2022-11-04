Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Schubart: A model for Vermont healthcare
By Bill Schubart The Vermont healthcare system, infrastructure, and vision are broken, and Vermonters of all economic strata are the losers. The soul of the system is fine if you can afford it or access it when you need it. That is, the quality of care provided by medical staff from nurses to nurse-practitioners to physicians’ assistants to doctors is generally good.
vermontbiz.com
SBA accepting nominations for Vermont annual Small Business Awards
Blake Hill Preserves from Windsor accepts the 2022 SBA Small Business Persons of the Year Award, hosted by VermontBiz in Waterbury. Vermont Business Magazine The SBA Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2023 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Blake Hill Preserves.
vermontbiz.com
VCDA: The changing landscape of infrastructure, new challenges and solutions
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Development Association (VCDA) announces its 2022 Fall Conference - The Changing Landscape of Infrastructure: New Challenges and Solutions. The annual event will take place at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 6. A community’s infrastructure is the framework that supports and...
vermontbiz.com
New first generation homebuyer program available
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announces the launch of the First Generation Homebuyer Program, with a goal of helping more Vermonters afford their first home. This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery - See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
vermontbiz.com
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
mynbc5.com
Vermont governor's race: See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election day to cast their vote for either incumbent Phil Scott or his Democratic challenger, Brenda Siegel. Scott (R-VT) is running for reelection for his third term as governor against Siegel (D-VT), who is running for a second time to become the state's top politician. Seigel, a Brattleboro native, previously ran for the role in 2018.
vermontbiz.com
Mount Mansfield Villages recent beneficiary of growing VEC Community Fund
Photo caption: Betsy Harper of Cambridge, as Santa’s “elf,” makes a meal delivery visit to the home of Julia Northrop of Underhill during a recent Christmas season. Photo courtesy MMV. Vermont Business Magazine Way back in 2014, a handful of staff and board members at the Vermont...
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters mail in or drop off ballots ahead of Election Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says town and city clerks across the state have received nearly 151,000 mail-in ballots. That’s still about 100,000 less than the number of ballots sent back at this time in 2020, but turnout is historically lower during nonpresidential elections. Jim...
mynbc5.com
Vermont uses new voting tabulators in midterm elections
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — New tabulators will be used in Vermont on Nov. 8 as the Secretary of State's office works to shore up election security. They were used during the August primaries, but this will be the first time they're used in a midterm. They work the same...
Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election
This year’s early voting tally is more than half of the total votes cast during the last midterm election in 2018. Voting is set to conclude when polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election.
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
vermontbiz.com
Guidelines for ACCD Community Recovery and Revitalization Program
Vermont Business Magazine The Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) will provide recovery funding for projects that spur economic recovery and revitalization to mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in communities across the state. Program guidelines have been posted on the ACCD website and the application will become available in the coming weeks.
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
WCAX
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
kgou.org
Here are the key election results from New Hampshire
View live election results for key contests in New Hampshire. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
