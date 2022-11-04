ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Schubart: A model for Vermont healthcare

By Bill Schubart The Vermont healthcare system, infrastructure, and vision are broken, and Vermonters of all economic strata are the losers. The soul of the system is fine if you can afford it or access it when you need it. That is, the quality of care provided by medical staff from nurses to nurse-practitioners to physicians’ assistants to doctors is generally good.
SBA accepting nominations for Vermont annual Small Business Awards

Blake Hill Preserves from Windsor accepts the 2022 SBA Small Business Persons of the Year Award, hosted by VermontBiz in Waterbury. Vermont Business Magazine The SBA Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2023 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Blake Hill Preserves.
VCDA: The changing landscape of infrastructure, new challenges and solutions

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Development Association (VCDA) announces its 2022 Fall Conference - The Changing Landscape of Infrastructure: New Challenges and Solutions. The annual event will take place at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 6. A community’s infrastructure is the framework that supports and...
New first generation homebuyer program available

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announces the launch of the First Generation Homebuyer Program, with a goal of helping more Vermonters afford their first home. This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery - See results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
Vermont governor's race: See election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election day to cast their vote for either incumbent Phil Scott or his Democratic challenger, Brenda Siegel. Scott (R-VT) is running for reelection for his third term as governor against Siegel (D-VT), who is running for a second time to become the state's top politician. Seigel, a Brattleboro native, previously ran for the role in 2018.
Vermont uses new voting tabulators in midterm elections

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — New tabulators will be used in Vermont on Nov. 8 as the Secretary of State's office works to shore up election security. They were used during the August primaries, but this will be the first time they're used in a midterm. They work the same...
Guidelines for ACCD Community Recovery and Revitalization Program

Vermont Business Magazine The Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) will provide recovery funding for projects that spur economic recovery and revitalization to mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in communities across the state. Program guidelines have been posted on the ACCD website and the application will become available in the coming weeks.
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
WCAX

Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel

Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
MassLive.com

53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
PITTSBURG, NH

