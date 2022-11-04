Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Upcoming event for El Dorado Apostolic Training Center
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2022, Bondage Breaking Ministries started an International Apostolic Training Center in El Dorado, Ark. This month, they are presenting Flowing in the Apostolic, a training event hosted in El Dorado. The event will be held on November 17 and 18, 2022, at...
myarklamiss.com
Crossett upcoming Pink Friday Sale
CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A boutique in the city of Crossett, Ark., is hosting its Pink Friday Sale on Friday, November 18, 2022. The sale will be at local boutique Meraki Flair from 5 PM to 8 PM at 203 W 3rd Ave, Crossett, Ark. The sale comes as...
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
Magnolia, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana) basketball team will have a game with Columbia Christian School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana)
Republican Dianne Hammond elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Dianne Hammond (R) elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
arkadelphian.com
Sparkman man dies following collision with 18-wheeler
FORDYCE — A Sunday morning collision involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 79 left a Dallas County man dead. LaMarrieo M. Hughes, 33, was killed in the accident. Hughes, of Sparkman, was traveling north on Highway 79 behind a Freightliner that began making a U-turn from the outside lane of the highway.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
hopeprescott.com
Danielle Newer Charged With Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drugs and Firearms
On 4 November 2022, Agents of the 8th North Task Force executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street. The Agents located thirty-four pills that are believed to be fentanyl. The Agents also located four firearms inside the trailer. two shotguns, an AR15 and a handgun. Agents also recovered a small amount of marijuana, a set of digital scales, small zip style baggies, a fake book that contained three hundred dollars, an iPhone 11 and ammunition. These items were seized pursuant to the search and seizure warrant.
