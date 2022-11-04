ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released

This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Josh McDaniels Is a Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 11: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The Week 11 USA Today Coaches Poll is here following a tumultuous slate of college football. Those at the top survived a few scares but still made it out alive. Four B1G teams made the top 25 cut: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, Penn State at No. 15 and Illinois at No. 20.
GEORGIA STATE

