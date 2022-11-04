Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady rallies Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws game-winning TD in closing seconds vs. Rams
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled through the 2022 season. And for much of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to send Tampa Bay to another disappointing loss. Fortunately, Brady rallied the troops. After getting one more crack on offense, Brady...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released
This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
WISH-TV
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh updates the status of Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes following win over Rutgers
Michigan struggled just slightly against Rutgers, but eventually regained composure and took care of business in the 2nd half. And on a day where top 10 teams were dropping like flies, that’s all you can ask for. The Wolverines should look even better next week against Nebraska. Starting WR...
WTHR
'Coach Peyton'? Oddsmakers list Manning as favorite to take Colts top job
INDIANAPOLIS — While one popular former Indianapolis Colts player will lead the team from the sidelines for the rest of this season, oddsmakers now say another fan favorite may take the reins next year. Hours after the Colts announced the firing of Frank Reich Monday, Bovada released a list...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday
No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement. We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Michigan rallies in second half for big road win vs. Rutgers
Brief Recap: What started out as a spirited fight and hard-fought effort from the Scarlet Knights took a turn after halftime. However, the first half started with some concerns for the Wolverines. Early in the game, Michigan bogged down a few times in the red zone, a recurring issue for...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 11: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The Week 11 USA Today Coaches Poll is here following a tumultuous slate of college football. Those at the top survived a few scares but still made it out alive. Four B1G teams made the top 25 cut: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, Penn State at No. 15 and Illinois at No. 20.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 11: No one weathers the storm without damage
The playing field isn’t always even. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. Sometimes the wind blows crazy hard. Sometimes a 37.5-point underdog puts up an unexpected fight. The best quarterbacks accept no excuses for themselves. They just find a way. There was a lot of that...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud as a runner? Ryan Day addresses possibility of more QB carries following Northwestern game
C.J. Stroud had to make more plays with his legs than usual against Northwestern in Week 10. Ryan Day talked about potentially calling more plays that cater to Stroud’s running abilities at Tuesday’s press conference. Day sounded like he is open to giving Stroud more opportunities to run...
