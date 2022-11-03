ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Journey Of The Generations

When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years. Whether Freud was right or wrong about...
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

I recall reading a few articles a while back in the Family Issues section of The Jewish Press about inviting single parents (widowed or divorced) and their children for a Shabbos or Yom Tov meal as they are very lonely. This was brought home to me during the month of Elul when the rabbi of our shul on a Shabbos spoke about easy mitzvos that we can do, and he mentioned inviting the lonely single families to our holiday table.
Terry Mansfield

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
The Jewish Press

The Ultimate Dream of Every Diaspora Jew

Burial in Jerusalem is not beyond your reach. No one likes to talk about dying. Nevertheless, there are times when we must put emotions aside and make advance preparations for the inevitable. It’s a given that Jews have a deep connection to the land of Israel, a connection that can’t...
The Jewish Press

Ben Gvir Calms Leftists’ Fears: You Didn’t Lose Your Country

Otzma Yehudit Chair MK Itamar Ben Gvir may have started on a path from brilliant, provocative campaigner to a responsible politician, a path that could eventually lead him to become a bona fide statesman. On Monday, he published a column in Israel Hayom that the paper chose to run as its above-the-fold story, titled, “My brothers on the left, you haven’t lost your country.”
Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
mandyc852

Personal Boundaries 101

A Necessity for An Authentic Life. I am all about being true to myself, and this attitude/mentality has constantly reminded me to set my boundaries well. While they are essential, I do agree that it takes a lot of courage to develop your boundaries.
oprahdaily.com

An Unexpected Cure for Heartache

Before my father left his second wife for his third, Julia made me congee. I was 26, living in New York, at the violent end of the relationship with the alcoholic I started dating in high school. It didn’t matter that I’d been the one to do the leaving—my sense of abandonment, loneliness, and heartache was nearly as profound as my mother’s had been when my father split. My mother, whom I’d mercilessly judged for being weak.

