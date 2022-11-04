MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather. Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and flirting with records. In the tropics, there’s two systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards the North Atlantic. The other is north of Puerto Rico and headed to the Bahamas. Some models take this one across South Florida and briefly into the Eastern Gulf before being picked up by a front and carried north. A lot of ifs there… so for now we’ll just keep an eye on it.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO