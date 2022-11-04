Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Challenge: Schedule, tickets, details
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will face off Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The showdown between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jacksonville State University Tigers is the main event, but fans will have four full days of celebration to enjoy. Wednesday, Nov. 9: […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Port City Pacers Holiday Races
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Port City Pacers gearing up for some fun holiday runs. 10 Miler starts at 8 a.m. 10k and 5k starts 8:10 a.m. River Delta Marina, Creola, AL. To get to the Marina, take exit 22 off of I-65 (Creola exit) and follow the signs to the Marina at the end of Dead Lake Road (2350 Dead Lake Marina Rd).
WALA-TV FOX10
MAIC hosting Lunch N’ Learn
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Area Interfaith Conference hosts a variety of programs to help employers seeking qualified candidates for whom they have provided job readiness and various other workforce development training. MAIC is hosting a Lunch N’ Learn Destination Re-Entry as part of The Academy for Career Development. Tuesday,...
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global Events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some massive events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details. Below are some of the events discussed:. Kevin Hart – Nov 10 – Mobile Civic Center. *8PM...
WALA-TV FOX10
Art Soup 2022
Art Soup 2022 is scheduled for November 11, 2022, during the popular LODA ArtWalk in downtown Mobile. The art in “Art Soup” is represented by exquisite, handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. The empty bowl signifies the fight against hunger. Nearly a quarter of all children in Mobile County (22.4%) and 15% of the total population face food insecurity; that equals 65,300 local residents including 21,890 local children.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin EMC Power of Giving Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Once again, Baldwin EMC is calling on members of the community to celebrate the season of giving by rolling up their sleeves to save lives. The co-op will host the 17th annual Power of Giving blood and food drive at the Baldwin EMC headquarters office in Summerdale on Thursday, Nov. 10.
WALA-TV FOX10
Making holiday cleaning easy with helpful hacks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays and holiday entertaining are just around the corner. Hosting food and family events can be stressful, which is why planning ahead is important. One important way to reduce stress is to start with a clean house and kitchen that can help set the tone for a less stressful, more enjoyable holiday season.
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
WALA-TV FOX10
Making your table a humane one this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -To help consumers shop and set a Humane Table this Thanksgiving and holiday season, American Humane CEO and President, and author of the new American Humane cookbook The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion. For nearly 150 years, American Humane has been working to protect and advance the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center. That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level. During these rehearsals,...
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.
WALA-TV FOX10
Black Friday toy ideas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The holidays are approaching, and your viewers’ are likely planning, preparing and shopping! Elizabeth Werner is on hand and available to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!. Elizabeth shows off toys for art & activities, for the imaginative inventors, for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals weigh in on time change
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
WALA-TV FOX10
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This November, in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Stella & Chewy’s, the category leader in the raw pet food space, is making senior pet adoptions easy and accessible by offering adoption fee reimbursement for any senior pet ages 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada.
WALA-TV FOX10
Record highs today; Nicole to become rainmaker for Florida peninsula
(WALA) - We saw record highs today, with another round of potential record-breaking temperatures expected for your Election Day Tuesday. We saw a record high of 86 degrees in Mobile breaking the old record of 85 set in 1935. Pensacola set a new record at 84 degrees. Temps will be close to or above records again Tuesday. We will see warmer than average temps through Friday. Things cool down quite a bit by the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another day with record heat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another day with record heat headed our way. We smashed a record yesterday that was from the 1930s with the temps we dealt with yesterday, and today another record could show up. We’re expecting mid 80s this afternoon with only 10% coverage of rain. There shouldn’t be any issues out there for your Election Day Tuesday.
wvasfm.org
Newspaper company going all digital
News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. The company will keep its offices in...
WALA-TV FOX10
The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather. Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and flirting with records. In the tropics, there’s two systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards the North Atlantic. The other is north of Puerto Rico and headed to the Bahamas. Some models take this one across South Florida and briefly into the Eastern Gulf before being picked up by a front and carried north. A lot of ifs there… so for now we’ll just keep an eye on it.
