kusi.com
Mayor Rebecca Jones has brought infrastructure and vitality to San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is Nov. 8. The final decisions made by San Diegans leading up to Election Day could impact San Diego for decades to come. The Mayoral Campaign of San Marcos features Rebecca Jones, longtime representative of the area, running for re-election. She has accomplished...
kusi.com
Amy Reichert promises real solutions to homelessness if elected
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections. The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego. “As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians...
kusi.com
San Diego to see rare lunar eclipse at 2:17 a.m. on election night
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rare lunar eclipse will appear early tomorrow night. NASA Science Communicator Andrea Jones joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to discuss the eclipse and why the moon will turn red when it is completely shadowed. The eclipse is to begin at 2:17 a.m. in San...
kusi.com
1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.
kusi.com
Three incumbents fight to retain council seats while District 6 remains a tossup
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats Tuesday, while two candidates will vie for an open seat in the District 6 race. In District 2, incumbent Jen Campbell will face dentist/professor Linda Lukacs. They outpaced former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana...
kusi.com
Measure P: A one-cent tax increase in El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon voters will soon make a decision on Measure P, a one-cent sales tax that will boost the general fund by $12 million. El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell spoke to KUSI to break down what exactly Measure P does and how it would benefit the community.
kusi.com
Chula Vista residents hoping to win $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Chula Vista talking to people who are hoping to win the record breaking jackpot.
kusi.com
Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
kusi.com
30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
kusi.com
Storm descends on San Diego County on Monday, Sept. 7
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County and throughout Southern California today, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according...
