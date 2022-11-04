Read full article on original website
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s...
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy is an interesting historical footnote. But it may not pose a real...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
MIAMI (AP) – Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Jack Bevin, a senior forecaster at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, says Nicole could become a “full-blown tropical storm” later Tuesday.
Weekly gas report: Prices in Alabama fall 2.3 cents
Average gas prices in Alabama fell 2.3 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.27 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 6.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 8.5 cents higher than...
Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday.
Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week
GUNTERSVILLE — An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. The Marshall County school district in northern Alabama said in a statement that in-person classes are being put on hold Monday through Thursday. The statement...
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and threatens to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States. The National Hurricane Center said it could even reach hurricane...
ADPH: Flu activity severe among children in Alabama
Pediatric leaders around Alabama are warning families about unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic,” said Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer and pediatrician Wes Stubblefield.
Election 2022: A look at what’s on the Alabama ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election. Voters will also decide whether to ratify a recompiled Alabama Constitution that removes racist language, such as references to segregated schools and an interracial marriage ban. There are 10 proposed statewide constitutional...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Lt. Gov. Fetterman spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke while fending off attacks by Oz about his fitness to serve. In their lone...
Alabama trustees approve plans for University Club reopening
The University of Alabama is moving forward with some big updates for its members-only University Club. During Friday’s board of trustees meeting, members approved new architectural designs for the club, which closed before COVID-19 and has not yet been reopened. Plans are in the works to reopen the club...
