Washington State

KUOW

Misinformation targets Seattle's Vietnamese community

It is election day, and just like in 2020, misinformation is a big issue. Seattle's Vietnamese community has been the target of misinformation for decades, and this election is no different. UW researcher Sarah Nguyen will tell us about the important issues Seattle’s Vietnamese community is weighing this election cycle,...
SEATTLE, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington gas prices continue to fall, bucking national trend

(The Center Square) – The statewide price of regular unleaded in Washington sat at $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to AAA data. The price dropped 10 cents per gallon from last week’s average. This change moved in the opposite direction of the national average, which rose 4 cents...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?

You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state

The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

2022 Seattle cruise season exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The Port of Seattle says the first full cruise season since the pandemic shut things down in 2020 was much better than expected. Seattle's cruise season kicked off in April and the last ship set sail in late October. “Cruise means big bucks for downtown workers and businesses, and boosts...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA

