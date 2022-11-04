Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain opening another new location in Washington this month
A major discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Washington state this month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more. Marshalls, the popular discount store chain, is opening another new location in Washington state this month.
Yakima Herald Republic
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
KUOW
Misinformation targets Seattle's Vietnamese community
It is election day, and just like in 2020, misinformation is a big issue. Seattle's Vietnamese community has been the target of misinformation for decades, and this election is no different. UW researcher Sarah Nguyen will tell us about the important issues Seattle’s Vietnamese community is weighing this election cycle,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington gas prices continue to fall, bucking national trend
(The Center Square) – The statewide price of regular unleaded in Washington sat at $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to AAA data. The price dropped 10 cents per gallon from last week’s average. This change moved in the opposite direction of the national average, which rose 4 cents...
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
Midterms 2022: Latest national election results
National election results will begin updating the evening of Tuesday, November 8. Follow local Washington state election results here.
KOMO News
LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
KUOW
WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
KUOW
2022 Seattle cruise season exceeds pre-pandemic levels
The Port of Seattle says the first full cruise season since the pandemic shut things down in 2020 was much better than expected. Seattle's cruise season kicked off in April and the last ship set sail in late October. “Cruise means big bucks for downtown workers and businesses, and boosts...
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
'Letting people overdose in the streets': Hard drugs debate heats up Washington Senate race
(The Center Square) — Washington state Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, can’t agree on what it means to be tough on crime. The two are candidates for the state’s 42nd district Senate seat, which Sefzik now holds. Shewmake represents the district, in position 2, in the state House.
KUOW
The untold story of Herbert Hightower, and Seattle Police’s history of killing people with knives
Castill Hightower woke to red and blue lights ricocheting off her bedroom walls. It was the middle of the night in north Seattle, and Hightower, then 17, saw police officers and flashing emergency vehicles outside her window. In the living room, her mother checked in on her kids and realized...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
