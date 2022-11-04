The sound of hammers, jackhammers and big machinery have filled Clarksville air! Music has just arrived in downtown, bringing the beautiful sound of music. Friday morning, 11-year-old Jace Lesko played the piano under the gazebo right next to city hall. Later, piano teacher Tiffany Hillicker took over the keys. Different people took over playing throughout the day. Some were professional musicians. Others had never touched a piano before.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO