Christmas Parades In and Around Nashville
December is kicking off with Christmas parades! It is a fun time to gather the family and watch the floats, bands and local organizations celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Many parades have fun themes, and of course Santa! Check out the list below.
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
Ms. Cheap: Bloom Designer Finds Sale will be “crazy fun”
Bloom Designer Finds, the ladies’ designer consignment boutique in Hendersonville, has really “bloomed” since my first visit there. In addition to the ladies’ consignment clothing and accessories that target teens through ladies in their 40s and 50s, the shop has more consignors than ever and is now carrying men’s and children’s clothing.
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
Clarksville is alive with the sound of music!
The sound of hammers, jackhammers and big machinery have filled Clarksville air! Music has just arrived in downtown, bringing the beautiful sound of music. Friday morning, 11-year-old Jace Lesko played the piano under the gazebo right next to city hall. Later, piano teacher Tiffany Hillicker took over the keys. Different people took over playing throughout the day. Some were professional musicians. Others had never touched a piano before.
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Nashville’s renewed attention on encampments could bring change to Brookmeade Park
Sandwiched on the edge of busy parking lots, a chainlink fence blocks most of the entrance to Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. Still, there’s a steady trickle of residents coming and going from dozens of tents. Some push shopping carts. Liz Mallard watches people she knows — and some...
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Power restored in Clarksville
Thousands of Clarksville homes were without power Saturday morning after experiencing an outage.
Second Saturday Drag Brunch
The next Second Saturday Drag Brunch is Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at 5 Points Diner and Bar in East Nashville. This special, ticketed drag brunch will feature entertainment from queens Chyna, Veronika Electronika, and Ivy St. James along with music by DJ AJ Kang. Doors open at 10:00am and the show starts at 10:30am. Bar and table seating are on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early! VIP tables for up to 6 guests are also available. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of/at the door (if available). This is a 21 and over event.
