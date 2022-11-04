Read full article on original website
upr.org
Internet and social media with Scott Cleland on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today we feature another episode in our periodic series of programs about the internet and social media: Our guest today is Scott Cleland, an internet accountability advocate and Executive Director of the Restore Us Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and education organization that educates the public about Internet accountability problems and solutions. Scott Cleland was Deputy U.S. Coordinator for International Communication and Information Policy in the George H.W. Bush Administration.
Long-time Utah reporter Marco Ortiz dies unexpectedly
Marco Ortiz, long-time KTVX-Channel 4 reporter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning. No cause of death was announced. Ortiz started at KUTV-Channel 2 in 1992 as a general assignment reporter before switching to reporting on crime, which he continued after moving to KTVX in 2004. He was best known for his reports about unsolved crimes called “Justice Files.”
Utah women discuss the roadblocks they face in pursuing higher education
The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research brief on Nov. 3 discussing findings from in-depth interviews with women enrolled in college or graduate schools in Utah. The testimonials of these participants revealed common influences on their decision to pursue higher education as a woman – relationships and...
Eating the Past: Arab food in Michigan
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur talks with Dr. Mustafa Bannister, a new professor at USU who spent years living in Michigan. Together, they explore the influence of immigration on Michigan food culture. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur...
Dogs with Alexandra Horowitz and Jules Howard on Monday's Access Utah
Today’s program is all about man’s best friend. In the first half of the program we’ll talk with Alexandra Horowitz about her new book The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves. Alexandra Horowitz observes dogs for a living. Her research began more than two decades ago, studying dogs at play, and continues today. She is the author of several books about dogs. Alexandra Horowitz is a professor at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she teaches seminars in canine cognition, creative nonfiction writing, and audio storytelling. As Senior Research Fellow, she heads the Barnard Dog Cognition Lab. She is the author of Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know and three other books: On Looking; Being a Dog; and Our Dogs, Ourselves. She lives with her family of Homo sapiens, Canis familiaris, and Felis catus in New York City.
Utah's first 'Week of STEM' aims to bring STEM curriculum to more schools
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox kicked off Utah’s first “Week of STEM” Monday. The week, running from Nov. 7-10, aims to inspire and educate students about subjects in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Gov. Cox made an official proclamation for the week on Monday...
Power is being restored after outages affected thousands of Utahns
Electricity is being restored after multiple outages left thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers across the Wasatch Front without power Monday morning. More than 22,000 customers were affected, with the number dropping to about 440 by 10:15 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power said one of the outages was caused by Mylar...
