Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.

A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
‘Takeoff was the glue’: Atlanta’s rap scene mourns murdered Migos member

No matter how Atlanta’s music community first learned, on 1 November, that Takeoff had been killed – whether via alarmed texts or social media posts – the overwhelming response was one of disbelief. Not just because one-third of rap superstar trio Migos had died at age 28 from a shooting at a Houston bowling alley, but also because the whole incident seemed so out of character for Takeoff in the first place.
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
