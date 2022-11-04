Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Related
A hotel of horror in an old, remote mining town of Colorado
VICTOR • The Victorian building sat on the corner vacant for many years, like so many buildings in this ghostly quiet town in the hills like a rolling graveyard, scattered with splintered wood and rusted metal of shafts and A-frames and other mining skeletons. In 2017, that old building...
Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky
“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone?"
watchers.news
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
I'm a travel writer who's been to all 50 states. Here are the 7 I think are the most overrated.
I've been all over the United States. Here are some states that I don't think live up to all of the hype, from Arizona to Colorado.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
The Hottest And Coldest Cities In Each State You Need To Know
Are you thinking about getting away from Michigan for warmer temperatures this winter? Are you thinking about going somewhere even colder than Michigan? There are fifty states in the U.S. and all vary with average hi and lo temps. If I want to go somewhere warm I'm most likely going...
‘Takeoff was the glue’: Atlanta’s rap scene mourns murdered Migos member
No matter how Atlanta’s music community first learned, on 1 November, that Takeoff had been killed – whether via alarmed texts or social media posts – the overwhelming response was one of disbelief. Not just because one-third of rap superstar trio Migos had died at age 28 from a shooting at a Houston bowling alley, but also because the whole incident seemed so out of character for Takeoff in the first place.
Photos from Oregon's road demolition of Colorado
Oregon picked up its eighth win of the 2022 season with a resounding 49-10 victory over Colorado on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory photographer Craig Strobeck was on hand to capture the action.
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0