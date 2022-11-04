TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency on Monday for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. "Governor DeSantis has issued the [Executive Order] in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Subtropical Storm Nicole gains in strength," DeSantis' office says in a release. "The Governor’s Office and FDEM are in constant contact with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO