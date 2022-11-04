Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Post Register
Flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply...
Post Register
Nampa's Christmas tree to be set up at location today
The City of Nampa announced on a Facebook post that Nampa's Christmas tree will be transported to its location on Monday. The tree will be set up in front of the Nampa Train Depot. The City of Nampa predicts the tree will be in place by noon. Parking will be...
Post Register
Flowers memorialize a Meridian High School teen
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Flowers and stuffed animals continue to multiply at the corner of Ten Mile and Pine, a memorial to Terry Binder. Terry was the teen who was hit and killed while walking to Meridian High School. The Binder family shared a statement with CBS2 that you can...
Post Register
Police: Kuna Middle School in lockdown this morning
Kuna Middle School had a brief lockdown earlier today, but the issue has been resolved with voting resuming as normal. According to Kuna Police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when what seemed like a student who got on the school intercom announced there was a lockdown. Kuna Police established...
Post Register
Boise Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Stacie has been found safe by Boise Police. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------Original story below--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was...
Post Register
Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
Post Register
CPD Search for Stabbing Suspect
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The CPD is currently on the search for a stabbing suspect. Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, CPD officers responded to the West Valley Medical Center for a stabbing victim being treated in the ER. Officers determined the male victim was stabbed by someone he knew.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Post Register
Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna
Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
Comments / 0